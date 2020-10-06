CURWENSVILLE — Most volleyball teams do not thrive in chaos.
Curwensville and Moshannon Valley both proved that in different sets on Monday night at Patton Hall.
But in the end, it was the more experienced Lady Tide who came out on top in four sets 25-9, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-12.
Curwensville had a total of 12 service errors in the contest, which contributed to the Lady Tide falling behind early.
“Overall serving is still a strong suit for us,” said Lady Tide Lara Wiggins. “There were definitely some errors, and as I like to remind the girls — other teams don’t need our free points like that.
“But for the most part, the whole game was chaotic. We played out of sorts.”
That was very apparent in the second set, when the Lady Tide struggled to keep its offense going.
Moshannon Valley, on the other hand, was starting to control the tempo. That helped the Damsels gain the confidence they needed to run their offense in its most optimum state.
“We are searching for the right combinations of kids on the court,” said Mo Valley head coach Bob Lewis. “We are going to make it happen. That second set, there were some younger girls in there and they began to jell. But it’s a total team effort and the kids know that.”
The Damsels pulled out to an 18-14 lead on the Lady Tide off the serve of Tiffany Vanish. Marah Barnhart had two kills during the run which helped the visitors keep the momentum all the way to the end.
Curwensville had two service errors in the set and three hitting errors.
“They slowed down pretty badly in the second game,” Wiggins said of her team. “And that’s not to take anything away from Mo Valley. They did a great job and capitalized on that. They put the ball where they needed to. They had a great second set. We did not.”
But the Damsels had trouble sustaining that tempo the rest of the way, as Curwensville finally got back into system.
Taylor Luzier had eight service points in the third set, including the final five to give the Lady Tide the 25-17 victory.
Alyssa Bakaysa had three kills in the set, while Ally Hess had two.
“We took the timeouts to reset and get our brains back in there,” Wiggins said. “We talked at the beginning of the year and said focus was something we try to hone in one. Because we lose that and we started playing a different game.”
Curwensville closed out the game with a 25-12 victory in the fourth set. Emma Caldwell had nine points in the set, including two aces. She finished the night with 24 assists and 16 service points.
Bakaysa added 10 kills, while Erica Buck netted five kills and four service points. Hess had five service points and four kills, while Janessa Snyder had 17 service points and two kills.
Curwensville improved to 6-3 overall. The Lady Tide head to Sheffield tonight.
“We have done a pretty good job of building this team back up,” said Wiggins. “We had a rough couple of seasons, but we are a whole different team at this point. There is a lot more playing together. This group really enjoys playing together and they actually act like it out there on the court.”
Moshannon Valley was led by five service points eight from Alyssa Anderson, Maddie Mills and Tiffany Vanish. Casey Ream had four service points, three blocks and two kills. Mills tallied three kills and a block.
“It gets back to execution,” Lewis said. “If we can execute, we are pretty good. But there are times we lose focus.
“For the most part, I am proud of them. I don’t believe in moral victories. But we did better than we did last week. It’s a step in the right direction.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 2-8 overall. The Damsels travel to Bellwood-Antis tonight.
Curwensville won the junior varsity game in two sets.