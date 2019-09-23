CURWENSVILLE — After winning the Silver Division Finals of the Warrior Blast Tournament on Saturday, Curwensville head coach Lara Wiggins thought her team had started to hit its stride.
The Lady Tide continued that momentum on Monday, defeating visiting Moshannon Valley in straight sets at Patton Hall.
Curwensville won by scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-18.
“The girls played really well tonight and I am super proud of them,” said Wiggins. “We were at the West Branch Tournament over the weekend and they had a lot of time to play together and I think that showed tonight.”
The Lady Tide jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set, thanks to a long service run from Tarah Jacobson. Jacobson finished the night with 12 service points in total.
Down 14-5, Moshannon Valley clawed its way back into the game off the serve of Tori Gregg, who served up five straight points to bring the game within 14-11.
The Damsels’ Casey Ream had three kills during the run, and ended the night with nine.
Another run by Jacobson helped the Lady Tide pull away and an emphatic kill by Erica Buck for game point gave Curwensville the 25-16 victory.
“We started out a little slow,” said Mo Valley head coach Bob Lewis. “Our inexperience showed a little. We have been coming out slow. But we also didn’t have our serve early. We just gave away points, which we can’t afford to do.”
The Damsels struggled with their serve in the second set, committing three service errors, which Curwensville converted into more points.
This time it was Erica Linsenbigler who had the run at the service line, netting seven points in the game, including the last four in the 25-11 victory.
Linsenbigler ended the night with a game-high 14 service points for Curwensville.
“Erica has stepped in as a server and just knocked it out of the park,” Wiggins said. “We were happy to bring her in and have her serving for us. But I thought overall our serving was really good tonight.”
The final set of the night stayed close most of the way, as Gregg had another service run to give the Damsels a 10-8 lead.
But Curwensville came right back to tie it up and it stayed a back-and-forth contest until Linsenbigler had a four-point run to give the Lady Tide some breathing room.
Curwensville went on to win 25-18.
“We definitely spread it around tonight,” Wiggins said. “We have a lot of different options in our attack and I thought we did a good job making sure that everyone had an opportunity in both the front row and the back row. It was nice to see.”
Emma Caldwell added 16 assists and 10 service points on the night, while Buck had six kills. Raylee Sunderlin ended with three kills.
Moshannon Valley was led by Gregg’s 12 service points and Ream’s nine kills.
“Once we started getting our serve down, things started to change a little bit,” Lewis said. “I expect that. But I also told the girls that we are halfway through the varsity season and they should be caught up in the speed of the game.
“I challenged them tonight to take the next step. We can’t come up with any more excuses to why we aren’t winning sets or winning matches. They have to realize that they are a talented group of girls.
“Until we get to that point, we are going to struggle. But I think good times are ahead of us. It’s just a matter of when and where.”
Moshannon Valley (1-8) travels to Glendale this evening.
Curwensville (2-5) returns to action tonight at Brockway.