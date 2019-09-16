HYDE — The Curwensville volleyball team trailed in every single set on Monday against Clearfield.
But some how, some way, the Lady Tide found a way to come back in all three, sweeping the Lady Bison 25-22, 25-14 and 27-25.
It was the first win on the young season for Curwensville, which improved to 1-4.
“Apparently the girls like adversity,” said Lady Tide head coach Lara Wiggins. “I can only assume that they get inside their own heads. We have had some really tough seasons for a couple of years now and I think they get scared or nervous and don’t want to be the one to make a mistake.
“So, they play too cautious and that kind of puts us in those holes.”
Curwensville trailed 13-9 in the first set, before it started to chip away at Clearfield’s lead.
The Lady Tide went up 20-19 on an ace and a kill from Emma Caldwell on a Cameron Weber serve.
Caldwell served up three points after a sideout to make it 24-20.
Curwensville went on to win 25-22.
“Curwensville was bringing up everything,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “They covered well. They played hard tonight and they never gave up.
“That’s what we have to figure out. We need to stay focused and know that we can come back.
“We just have to learn to finish games.”
Clearfield jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second set, thanks, in part, to three service points from Lauren Coleman.
But the Lady Tide continued to make plays and get runs when they needed them.
Weber had a six-point run to put Curwensville back on top 12-10.
Raylee Sunderlin put the game away with an eight-point service run, helped along by three kills from Weber.
The Lady Tide won the set 25-14.
Caldwell also did a nice job finding the hot hitter for Curwensville in the set, something she did well in all three games.
“Emma did a fantastic job,” Wiggins said. “She played smart and she played strong. She knew who to get the ball to and it worked really well.
“She is a very savvy player. She always has a trust in her hitters.”
The final set of the night turned out to be the most competitive. Clearfield went down 9-3 to start the game, but rallied back to take an 11-10 lead.
The score stayed close the rest of the way with the two teams trading sideouts.
With the game at 25-24 in favor of the Lady Bison, Curwensville got a sideout to tie the game.
Erica Buck served up the last two points to give the Lady Tide a 27-25 victory.
“It’s nice to get it out of the way,” said Wiggins. “We still have a very long season ahead of us. The first one is under our belt and hopefully the rest follow.”
Buck finished the night with seven service points and six kills, while Sunderlin added 11 service points, five kills and one block.
Weber tallied 10 service points and four kills, while Caldwell led all servers with 13 points and 17 assists.
“We have got to find the drive to finish a game,” said Bailor. “They have to believe they can. It’s another one of these, that they haven’t won and they don’t know what winning means. It’s hard at this time to get them to believe that they can win a game.
“You can get up there and be ahead 7-1 and keep pushing. You need to keep going. It’s baby steps. I’m hoping the younger girls get what we are trying to do here.
“We have to get to the point that when we walk on the court, no matter who it is, that we can win that volleyball game. There was a lot of effort tonight. There was a lot of nice things we did out there tonight.”
Adrian Rowles had seven kills and five service points for the Lady Bison. Bella Spingola led in service points with 11. Coleman finished with seven esrvice points, while Morgan Cheek had four service points.
Clearfield dropped to 0-4 on the season. The Lady Bison travel to Philipsburg-Osceola tonight.
Curwensville travels to DuBois Central Catholic tonight.