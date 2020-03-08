HERSHEY — Curwensville senior Zach Holland, who has dealt with injuries throughout his wrestling career, made his first trip to the PIAA Class AA Championships looking to end his Golden Tide career with a state medal.
Mission accomplished.
Holland (34-5) did most of his heavy lifting in his first two bouts, as he opened states 2-0 to reach the 138-pound semifinals.
He bested four-time state qualifier Luke Gorg (35-6), 3-2, Thursday, then edged Saucon Valley freshman Jacob Jones (42-8) 1-0 on a second-period escape to secure his first PIAA medal and advance to Friday night’s semifinals.
Things got tougher from there though, as the Golden Tide senior struggled to get his offense going in his final three bouts — all setbacks to the eventual first, third and fifth-place finishers.
The senior’s run in the winners’ bracket came to a halt in the semifinals, as he was pinned by Bedford senior Kaden Cassidy (38-0) in 1:09.
Cassidy, a two-time bronze medalist, went on to claim his first state title by beating Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser, 10-6, in the finals.
Kiser was a returning state runner-up.
The loss dropped Holland into the consolation semifinals, where he suffered a 7-2 loss to Freedom Area’s Kenny Duschek (43-8), who went on to place third.
Holland came back Saturday afternoon and battled St. Joseph Academy’s Zack Witmer (36-7) in the fifth-place match and dropped an 8-0 contest to Witmer to end his Golden Tide career with a sixth-place medal.
His only other loss on the season came to Kiser in the Northwest Regional finals.
“I wanted to be on the podium,” said Holland of his mindset entering states.
“I wanted to finish higher than I did, but I felt after my quarters match that I didn’t wrestle to my full ability. I should have wrestled all around better than I did.
“But, I got here and got one my goals down and wrapped up my senior season with a pretty good record. I’m pretty happy with what I accomplished.”
Holland’s coach Dean Swatsworth couldn’t have been prouder of his senior’s tournament and season.
“He’s had a great season,” said Swatsworth. “I’m so happy for him. He’s worked his whole life for this.
“The last couple years he has had some injuries and hasn’t been able to finish the season.
“This year he stayed healthy and was able to get here. Those first two matches he won were big. He gutted through and made it (to semifinals), then the last three he just couldn’t get his offense going. I don’t know why or what changed.
“He still placed sixth though ... that’s pretty good. There haven’t been kids from Curwensville on the podium down here, and that’s kind of what I told him last (Friday) night. Fifth or sixth place is still really good.”