CURWENSVILLE — Emma Rebar scored two goals, including a momentum-changing tally with three seconds left in the first half, to lead the Curwensville girls soccer team to a 3-2 victory over visiting Elk County Catholic on a breezy Thursday afternoon.
Rebar got behind the ECC defense thanks to a pinpoint pass from Breanne Spencer at midfield and dribbled about 30 yards with a Lady Crusader in her hip pocket before getting to the 6 and sending the ball past Allison Geci to tie the game 1-1 with three seconds left in the first half.
Curwensville rode the momentum (and got a little help by having the wind to their back), into the second half, scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes just 48 seconds apart to take a 3-1 lead.
“That wind meant a lot,” Curwensville head coach Brian Spencer said. “I told (assistant coach) Lenny (Rebar) if we can get to the half just down 1-0 ... and then Breanne made that touch through to Emma and she went up and buried it with just a few seconds left.
“That goal was huge, there is no doubt, but the wind really meant a lot too.”
Elk County Catholic dominated possession in the first half, keeping control of the ball in Curwensville’s end of the field a majority of the time.
The Lady Tide did manage three shots before Rebar’s goal, but none were particularly dangerous.
ECC generated six shots in the first half, had three corner kicks and got the game’s opening goal at 17:35 when Julia Toncich broke into the box all alone after a bit of a scrum and beat Lady Tide keeper Maura Bunnell to the top corner over the keeper’s left shoulder.
“We’re having problems in our midfield,” Spencer said. “We’re losing containment. Sometimes we have girls collapsing on each other and there is no spacing. So, that is concerning to me. But Mackenzie Wall was out sick and we had some people in that aren’t typically starters, and they did a good job.
“And that’s not to take anything away from ECC, because they played hard. They fought hard. They gave us a really stiff challenge. Those first 40 minutes were tough. It was kind of one-sided. We had a couple opportunities, but not really anything to talk about.”
Curwensville also had trouble solving the ECC defense, led by Olivia Sorg, who helped keep the Lady Tide’s opportunities to a minimum.
“I told the girls at halftime to stay away from (Sorg),” Spencer said. “I said, ‘whatever side she is on, we can’t penetrate that side. We have to go to the other side.’ We needed to go to the opposite side because we could exploit something a little bit over there. We couldn’t go to (Sorg’s) side because she is just too quick.”
“We practice a lot on our defense,” Ken Vogt Jr. said. “We try to keep our shape. A couple times on their runs we got out of shape a little bit. We work hard on it. The girls that play back there take a lot of pride in what they do.”
The Lady Crusaders really only had one misplay in the first half, but that one chance was all Curwensville needed to tie the game and take all the momentum into the break.
“Sports, in general, are momentum games,” Vogt said. “If you can keep things going your way your chances of winning go way up. So to let something like that happen you could just see it take the wind out of sails.”
Curwensville flipped the script in the second half, controlling possession and then taking control of the game with two early goals.
Chloe Davis danced through the ECC defense while trying to penetrate the goal box, but wasn’t quite able to, so she made a couple moves, created a little space and fired a laser from just outside the 18 into the back of the net to make it 2-1 at 48:35.
Less than a minute later, Rebar got loose at about the same spot on the field and sent a bouncing shot toward the far post. The shot handcuffed Geci, who got her hands on it, but couldn’t keep it from crossing the goal line.
“We got a quick goal and then the next one was kind of like a fluke,” Spencer said. “You don’t like to see that happen to anyone, but it was a goal, and we’ll take it.”
“The girls started playing aggressive and getting anxious and trying to do too much and that decided the game,” Vogt said.
Elk County Catholic was able to take advantage of its aggressive play later in the half. The Lady Crusaders were able to punch a ball into the box past the Curwensville defense to Italia Cicione, who was left all alone on the doorstep. Cicione fired the ball by Bunnell to make it 3-2 with 13:11 left to play.
“During that anxious play you do something right and a teammate sees you do it, that starts to create confidence and it shifted the momentum back a little bit,” Vogt said. “But it was a little bit too late.”
Curwensville was content to pack the defense in and just play to clear the ball over the final 10 minutes of play.
There were a few anxious moments, but the Lady Tide were able to hold off Elk County Catholic to earn a season sweep.
“When we need to hit that big clear, we have to get it,” Spencer said. “There were times when we tried to get the clear and couldn’t. We were half shanking them. But the girls worked hard and, like I said, ECC played well.”
Curwensville beat ECC 3-0 on Sept. 3. Just like Thursday’s result, Rebar had two goals and Davis tallied one in that one.
Curwensville improved to 6-4 with the win. The Lady Tide host Brookville Saturday at noon.
Curwensville 3,
Elk County Catholic 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Julia Toncich, ECC, 17:35.
2. Emma Rebar, C, 39:57.
Second Half
3. Chloe Davis, C, 48:35.
4. Rebar, C, (Breanne Spencer), 49:23.
5. Italia Cicione, ECC, 66:49.
Shots: Elk County Catholic 10, Curwensville 9.
Saves: Elk County Catholic (Allison Gecci) 6, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 8.
Corner kicks: Elk County Catholic 3, Curwensville 2.