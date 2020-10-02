CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide had a rough go of it in the first two games they’ve been able to play this season. But on Friday night, things turned around and Curwensville held a fourth quarter lead against the visiting Keystone Panthers, up 16-13. But a couple big plays by the Panthers helped cash in two more touchdowns that found the Golden Tide on the losing side of a 26-16 final.
“It was night and day ... from effort, execution and technique for three quarters,” Golden Tide head coach Jim Thompson said. “We were right where we want to be and right where we know we can be. We just have to take the final step and clean some things up and finish games. But it was night and day from the last couple of weeks. We really grew up a lot.”
Panthers running back Nick Weaver was the team’s workhorse on the night, scoring all four Keystone touchdowns and racking up 24 carries for 133 yards.
“I just want to give Keystone’s guys a ton of credit,” Thompson said. “They’re a good football team. They didn’t have big splashy plays but man, every play was just physical and they grind you out. And that’s part of that fourth quarter. Part of it was us making mistakes and part of it was just them being physical play after play after play.”
After Curwensville initial possession of three-and-out, Weaver scored his first touchdown on the night — a 14-yard run — with 7:54 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
The Golden Tide then put together a lengthy possession that took 15 plays for 70 yards. Highlights included a 22-yard run by quarterback Danny McGarry on third-and-15 and a 24-yard reception by Thad Butler on third-and-23.
It appeared Curwensville stalled out and Jake Mullins came on to try a 25-yard field goal attempt. But a running into the kicker penalty gave the Golden Tide a first down and one play later, McGarry ran it in from three yards out, with Mullins’ extra point tying things up at 7-7 with 37 seconds left to play in the first quarter.
McGarry led Curwensville’s offense, going 12-of-19 for 107 yards.
After each team gave it back via a couple of fumbles, Mullins was able to hit a field goal that counted — this one from 33 yards as Curwensville took its first lead of the game at 10-7 with 8:25 left in the second quarter.
“Danny is a young kid but he’s full of heart,” Thompson said. “They blitzed him a lot and for a young kid, he stood in there for three quarters. He got a little antsy in the fourth quarter and it happens when you get hit sometimes. I’m just really proud of him, great kid.”
Keystone took a 13-10 lead into the half as Weaver scored on a 4-yard run with 2:37 left in the second quarter.
After both teams came out of the locker room, Curwensville got a turnover as Chase Irwin recovered a Weaver fumble and one play later, McGarry found Butler for a 24-yard score just 1:03 into the third quarter. Mullins missed the extra point and Curwensville had a 16-13 lead.
That lead stayed with the Golden Tide for over a quarter until a chain of event turned the momentum over to the Panthers. Mullins booted a 45-yard punt from their own 18-yard line. However, offsetting penalties caused the down to be replayed. This time, the punt was blocked and two plays later, Weaver scored as the Panthers went up 20-16 with 9:26 left.
Another bad possession that ended with McGarry being intercepted by Zander McHenry. Two plays later, Weaver scored from two yards out with 7:11 left and the Panthers had a two possession lead for the first time all night at 26-16. Curwensville couldn’t get anything else going on offense and Keystone ran out the clock to keep the 26-16 win.
Thompson said offensively the team did much better than in previous weeks, thanks in part of offensive coordinator Justin Marshall.
“Offensively, Coach Marshall came over and I coached with him at DuBois for a couple of years,” Thompson said. “He’s a phenomenal offensive coach. This week, we were just back to the basics and drilling guys on the simplest things and it really showed.
On the other side of the ball, Ty Terry and Duane Brady each had interceptions. Thompson also cited Michael Lezzer as a difference maker on the night.
“Michael Lezzer, he hasn’t played much defensively for us this year,” Thompson said. “He’s a senior and came in this week, we moved him to a different spot and played phenomenal — probably the best game he’s ever played here. I’m really proud of him for stepping up and playing well.”
Curwensville falls to 1-3 on the year and travels to Brockway next week.
“We’re just trying to get them to realize that sometimes, you’re a lot closer than what the scoreboard shows,” Thompson said. “Sometimes you’re so close and that can be the toughest times. You tend to turn away young kids. We live in a world of convenience where you can touch a couple of buttons and they can deliver stuff to your house the next day. It’s hard to tell them that sometimes it takes six months of lifting and four days of really hard practice before you even get close to winning a game. That’s the biggest thing for us it to just stay the course and keep getting after it.”