After falling to Clarion in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals on Monday afternoon, the Curwensville girls soccer team had a nice cry afterwards.
They weren’t upset that they lost, so much as they knew it was the last time they would all play together.
Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said while the game didn’t turn out the way they had hoped, she was glad that she got to spend her first season as head coach with the girls.
“I am exceptionally proud of these girls,” she said. “They are an absolute joy to coach and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to coach my first year.
“They did a great job this season, despite facing a lot of obstacles and not knowing if we were even going to play. We are just grateful we got the chance.”
The game was held at Clarion High School’s field, which was in poor shape due to the recent rain.
“Field conditions were brutal,” Williams said. “There wasn’t any grass in the middle. It was just mud. We were lucky though, it stopped raining at the right time and it wasn’t as wet as we were expecting.”
Clarion struck first as captain Alexis Croull found the net just 4:05 into the game.
Curwensville was able to answer at 20:37 when Jordan Turner found herself in a fortuitous position after a Chloe Davis shot was bobbled by the Lady Bobcat goalkeeper.
The ball squirted free and Turner was there to boot it in the net, tying the game at 1-1.
“It was a really good matchup for us,” Williams said. “They got some great shots at the beginning and they caught us off guard a little bit. We were able to answer their first goal, but once they scored the next two goals it got tougher to rebound.”
Clarion scored three second-half goals, with Coull earning a hat trick and Emily Grabiak getting on the board to set the final at 4-1.
“The season has far surpassed my expectations,” Williams said. “I could not have asked for a better group of girls. They are great players, but even better people.
“They are always looking for ways to improve and get better. And they do that on their own. It has been the best coaching experience.”
It was the final game in a Lady Tide uniform for five seniors, all of whom started during the season.
“We are losing five incredible girls,” said Williams. “They were critical components of our team.
“Maura Bunnell in our goal was a superwoman. She saved us so many times and is such an exceptional goalie.
“Hannah Bloom and Emma Crittenden on defense would do anything I asked them to.
“And Emma Rebar and Chloe Davis were our dynamic duo for us. They got us going and did a lot of scoring.”
Curwensville finished the season at 6-8-1.
Clarion 4, Curwensville 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Alexis Coull, CL, 4:05.
2. Jordan Turner, C, (Chloe Davis), 20:37.
Second Half
3. Coull, CL, 70:09.
4. Coull, CL, 78:36.
5. Emily Grabiak, CL, 79:26.
Shots: Curwensville 16, Clarion 16.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 11, Clarion 12.
Corners: Curwensville 2, Clarion 3.