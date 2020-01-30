CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team came together with West Branch on Friday night to honor Donna McGary, a former longtime employee at the high school, who is battling cancer.
The teams participated in a t-shirt fundraiser, while the school also had a basket raffle, with all proceeds going to the McGary family.
On the mat, the Tide took home the win, toppling the Warriors 40-27.
“From top to bottom it was a show,” said Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth. “That’s what we were hoping for. Tonight was a special night. West Branch bumped guys around to match up with us and I was so happy.
“People come here and they want to see wrestling. We had a packed house tonight and I am thankful to West Branch. They bought shirts and they helped out with this whole thing.”
The bout began at 152 pounds where the Tide’s Adam Straw took on the Warriors’ Tyce Cantolina.
Cantolina got an early takedown, but Straw escaped just before the first period ended. After Cantolina deferred to start the second period, Straw chose down.
He quickly escaped before Cantolina took him down again, putting the bout at 4-2.
Straw escaped again, then hit a five-point move on Cantolina to go up 8-4.
Cantolina went neutral to start the third, where he garnered another takedown. Straw got out of his grasp again before Cantolina took him down a fourth time.
This time Straw managed to reverse Cantolina and get him on his back where he earned the fall in 4:45.
“Adam Straw had a tough match and I’m hoping he will turn the corner now,” said Swatsworth.
West Branch’s Noah Hoffner made quick work of Dylan Harmic at 160, showing him the lights in 1:15.
The bout of the night came at 170, where the Warriors’ Will Herring bumped up to face the Tide’s Jake McCracken.
Herring earned a second-period reversal to go up 2-0, before McCracken earned an escape just before the period ended.
McCracken chose down in the third period and worked for the escape. With just seconds remaining, McCracken was able to take Herring down and get three nearfall points to win 7-2.
“We wanted to get matchups,” said Warrior head coach Jason Bainey. “I wanted Will to go up against McCracken even though he was giving up about 20 pounds. We aren’t having the year we are used to. I just wanted to get the guys as many matchups as we can. It’s basically the same story, different night.
“We were in the matches until the end, but we can’t seem to find the way over the hump right now.”
At 182, Duane Brady pinned Hayes Jones in 56 seconds to put Curwensville in the lead 15-6.
Ethan Yingling got those points back for the Warriors at 195, earning a fall in 38 seconds.
The Tide’s Brennen Moore earned a forfeit win at 220, as the Warriors elected to bump Billy Bumbarger up to 285 to face Gage Roos.
Bumbarger scored a fall in 56 seconds to bring West Branch to within 21-18 of Curwensville.
But the Tide went on to win the next three bouts, as Jake Carfley outlasted Landen Pase 5-1.
There was no match at 113, as the Warriors bumped Kaleb Sallurday up to face Caleb Stiles at 120.
Stiles and Sallurday got out of the first period tied 3-3, but a nine-point second period by Stiles helped him win 17-5.
“It was just a mess from the get-go,” Bainey said. “We had some kids out of the lineup for different reasons. We had to bump around and it was just frustrating from the get-go.”
At 126, the Tide’s Nik Fegert pinned Parker Johnson in 3:23, pulling the hosts out to a 34-18 advantage.
West Branch’s Aaron Myers pinned Zach Shaffer in 1:05 before Curwensville’s Zach Holland earned a fall in 4:53 over John Myers.
The last match of the night featured the Warriors’ Logan Folmar against the Tide’s Mitchell Sutika.
It was a back and forth affair, with Folmar taking a 9-8 lead into the final seconds. He was hit with his second stall call with one second left in the match, sending it to overtime.
Neither wrestler could score in the first overtime period. Folmar got an escape in the first 30-second rideout period, then held Sutika down for his 30-second period, giving him a 10-9 win and setting the final at 40-27.
West Branch dropped to 7-14 overall. The Warriors travel to Penns Valley on Feb. 6.
“It was a great match to watch from top to bottom,” said Swatsworth. “Every kid gave 110 percent tonight. As a coach, that’s all you can ask from your wrestlers.
“Every kid did their job. It was a team effort and it took everybody tonight.”
Curwensville improved to 10-8 overall. The Tide wrestle Johnsonburg in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class AA Team Dual Tournament on Saturday morning at DuBois.
Curwensville 40,
West Branch 27
152—Adam Straw, C, pinned Tyce Cantolina, WB, 4:45. (6-0).
160—Noah Hoffner, WB, pinned Dylan Harmic, C, 1:15. (6-6).
170—Jake McCracken, C, dec. Will Herring, WB, 7-2. (9-6).
182—Duane Brady, C, pinned Hayes Jones, WB, 0:56. (15-6).
195—Ethan Yingling, WB, pinned Nick Holbert, C, 0:38. (15-12).
220—Brennen Moore, C, won by forfeit. (21-12).
285—Billy Bumbarger, WB, pinned Gage Roos, C, 0:56. (21-18).
106—Jake Carfley, C, dec. Landen Pase, WB, 5-1. (24-18).
113—No match. (24-18).
120—Caleb Stiles, C, maj. dec. Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 17-5. (28-18).
126—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 3:23. (34-18).
132—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Zach Shaffer, C, 1:05. (34-24).
138—Zach Holland, C, pinned John Myers, WB, 4:53. (40-24).
145—Logan Folmar, WB, dec. Mitchell Sutika, C, 10-9 in TB2. (40-27).