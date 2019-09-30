HOUTZDALE — The Curwensville volleyball team is finally starting to hit its stride this season.
After three big wins last week, the Lady Tide headed into Lamont Close Gymnasium to face Moshannon Valley for the second time in a week.
The result was much the same, although this time it took four sets to down the Damsels 25-13, 25-18, 24-26 and 25-13.
“They played strong and they played hard,” said Curwensville head coach Lara Wiggins. “We had a fantastic 3-for-3 week last week and I think they came back ready and excited to keep that momentum.”
Moshannon Valley didn’t make it easy for them, however, despite getting off to a slow start.
The Lady Tide won the first set easily 25-13 behind 10 service points from Emma Caldwell.
“We kind of got out of system there at the very beginning of the first set,” Wiggins said. “And then they started to realize it was all about placement and choice with the ball. Once they got into that mindset, it was smooth sailing.”
Things got a little closer in the second set, as Curwensville won 25-18. Ally Hess and Tarah Jacobson each had four service points in the set, while Alyssa Bakaysa had two kills.
Down 2-0, the Damsels started to rally from an 20-10 deficit.
Jacey Williams served up three points to cut the lead to 21-19 before two aces from Tori Gregg eventually got them to 24-22 advantage.
Curwensville tied things at 24-24, but a hitting error and a ball that fell short gave the Damsels the 26-24 victory.
“I was proud of the girls that after being down 2-0, we didn’t quit,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Bob Lewis. “We battled extremely hard in that third set and took that set, and I’m happy about that.
“At the end, we were a little bit gassed, and I expect that from a young team. We are going to keep working. They know I won’t quit on them, so I don’t want them to quit on themselves. We will get where we need to be.”
But several hitting errors put the Damsels out of the fourth set almost as soon as it began.
Curwensville jumped out to a 5-1 lead before taking a 12-3 lead off five service points from Erica Linsenbigler. Linsenbigler ended the night with eight service points and several digs.
“It was an off-chance that I decided she was serving one round and she has done so well with such a goofy serve,” Wiggins said. “She is our little diamond in the rough when it comes to serving. We love it.”
The Lady Tide led the fourth set 20-8 before going on to win 25-13.
“We had a lot of unforced errors tonight,” Lewis said. “If we convert those, it might have been a different outcome. We could’ve been playing five sets and who knows, even winning.
“I’m proud of them. They are working their butts off. They want it just as bad as we want it for them.”
Marah Barnhart had six service points, while Williams had five. Casey Ream finished with four service points and four kills, while Tiffany Vanish had five service points and four kills.
Caldwell added 19 assists to her 20 service points, while Jacobson had nine service points and two kills.
Erica Buck added nine service points, while Cameron Weber tallied six service points. Raylee Sunderlin netted six kills and two blocks, while Janessa Snyder added five service points and three kills.
“We end tonight 5-5,” Wiggins said. “And we haven’t been anywhere near five in a long time, so I am very happy.”
Curwensville hosts Johnsonburg tonight. Moshannon Valley (1-10) travels to West Branch this evening.