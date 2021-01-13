CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville basketball team returns a solid core for 2021.
The Tide have six letterwinners returning, including leading scorers Ty Terry (13.1 ppg) and Trevor Lansberry (11.7 ppg).
Also back are seniors Scott Condon and Michael Lezzer and juniors Tyler Lee and Jayson Rowles.
“Any time you have a core group of guys returning you hope that they can provide leadership,” said Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil.
“We hope that their experience will help get us through some of these stops and starts. It’s just nice to have kids who have been in the fire so to speak.”
They will have to fill the loss of senior Adam Miller, who was the third leading scorer last season, averaging 8.7 ppg.
And, despite having just 12 players on the team, Wassil thinks the team will be able to fill in and help out where needed.
“Depth is always an issue that you really don’t know if you have until you start playing the games,” said Wassil. “I think we have some guys that have shown potential in practice. Now, we have to see if that translates when the bright lights are on.”
Wassil said with all of the experience back, the team is pretty solid with the starting five they plan to go with.
“We have experience in our starting five,” he said. “Our guard play should be good this year. All three of our starters have played a lot of varsity basketball.”
The one place the Tide will struggle is in the height department.
“We aren’t very big,” said Wassil. “We have to play more physically. Rebounding will be a big key to how we succeed this year.”
Wassil said the team the team doesn’t have any set goals, but he is happy they are getting the chance to play with all of the restrictions put in place with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t want to sound cliche’ but this year we just want to play and compete the right way,” he said. “The results will take care of themselves. I just want to see these athletes have a chance to compete.”
Wassil will be assisted once again by Eric Johnson. Eric Duriancik and Jared Bakaysa will also help when not coaching junior high.
Curwensville opens the season tonight, hosting Brookville.
Roster
Seniors
*Scott Condon, *Trevor Lansberry, *Michael Lezzer, Chase Mullaney.
Juniors
*Tyler Lee, *Jayson Rowles, Landan Swatsworth, *Ty Terry.
Sophomores
Ty Colton, Danny McGarry, Carson Spencer, Ayden Sutika.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
January
13—Brookville. 14—at St. Joseph’s Academy. 18—at Sheffield. 20—at Moshannon Valley. 22—at Brockway. 23—at Harmony. 25—at West Branch. 27—St. Joseph’s. 29—Brockway.
February
1—Harmony. 3—Philipsburg-Osceola. 5—at DuBois Central Catholic. 9—DuBois Central Catholic. 10—at Glendale. 12—Sheffield. 15—Clearfield. 23—Brookville. 24—Moshannon Valley. 26—West Branch.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.