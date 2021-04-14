FLINTON — Curwensville’s Jake Mullins had a perfect game going through three innings against Glendale on Wednesday afternoon.
But the Tide offense had just scored two runs in the top half of the fourth and needed just three outs to invoke the Mercy Rule for a 16-0 victory.
Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski sent Chase Graham out to the mound to close it out with Mullins at 44 pitches.
“Jake threw a heck of a game,” Harzinski said. “He threw a lot of first-pitch strikes. We’ve been preaching to our pitchers to get ahead. He did a good job of that tonight.
“It wasn’t a hard decision knowing all the games we have backed up. We have to be looking ahead.
“We have a game Friday and Monday and Tuesday, so we need to keep our arms fresh.”
Graham allowed a hit and a walk, but got a pop up, a fielder’s choice and a groundout to close down the Vikings and pick up the win.
“We are limited on what we can throw right now,” said Glendale head coach Ray Berger. “Our pitching has pretty much been depleted at this point.”
Garret Misiura started on the mound for the Vikings, allowing just a walk in the first inning.
Curwensville scored its first run in the top of the second, as Tyler Lee walked, moved to third on two passed balls before coming home on an error.
Misiura worked out of a jam and the Tide left two runners stranded.
“We came out a little flat in the first inning,” said Harzinski. “In the third inning we started to turn it on. We hit the ball.”
Things started to fall apart for the hosts in the top of the third.
Spencer Hoover singled, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. He came home when Shane Sunderlin reached on an error.
Matt Brown followed that by getting hit in the arm with a pitch, while Jake McCracken hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Sunderlin from the basepaths.
Thad Butler drew a two-out walk that loaded the bases for Graham, who smacked a ball into right field, clearing the bases and giving Curwensville a 5-0 advantage.
Graham stole second base and came home on a single by Chris Fegert.
Misiura made way for reliever Mason St. Clair with two outs in the third.
“He gave up some solid hits, but he was there,” said Berger. “He was on point. But they weren’t falling into place. They were mostly lazy fly balls into the outfield.”
Curwensville’s Mullins singled as well and the Tide batted around twice in the inning.
Hoover added an RBI double during the frame, while McCracken had a two-run double.
The Tide led 14-0 after three, needing just one more run to invoke the 15-run rule, which begins at three innings.
Curwensville got two runs in the top of the fourth to widen the lead to 16-0.
Glendale led off the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff walk from Troy Misiura.
Bryson Davis singled, before Graham got a pop up just to the left of the mound before Garret Misiura hit into a fielder’s choice, moving Troy Misiura to third. But Graham was able to get the next batter to ground out to end it.
The Tide was led by the bottom of its lineup offensively, as Graham was 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Fegert finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
“Bottom of the lineup hit very well,” said Harzinski. “Fegert and Graham got us jumpstarted today. They got us from being flatlined to having a little heartbeat.”
Curwensville improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide host Karns City on Friday.
Glendale dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the MVL. The Vikings travel to Moshannon Valley today.
Curwensville—16
Mullins p-ss 3100, Hoover c 2221, McGarry ph-c 0100, Sunderlin 3b 3101, Sutika ph-3b 1010, Brown 1b 2200, McCracken cf 4312, Lee 2b 1200, Rowles ph 0000, Butler ss 1200, Shaffer ph-rf 1012, Graham rf-p 4135, Fegert lf 2122. Totals: 24-16-10-13.
Glendale—0
T. Misiura ss 1000, Davis cf 2010, Spangler 1b 2000, G. Misiura p-2b 2000, Vereshack 2b 1000, St. Clair p 1000, Potutschnig c 1000, Ruffaner rf 1000, Bennett 3b 0000, Holes ph-3b 1000, Lukehart lf 1000. Totals: 13-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 01(13) 2—16 10 0
Glendale 000 0— 0 1 2
Errors—T. Misiura, Bennett. LOB—Curwensville 7, Glendale 2. 2B—Hoover, McCracken. HBP—Brown (by G. Misiura). SB—Fegert, Graham, Hoover 3, McCracken, Mullins.
Pitching
Curwensville: Mullins—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO. Graham—1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.
Glendale: G. Misiura—2 2/2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. St. Clair—1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Mullins (1-0). LP—G. Misiura (0-1).