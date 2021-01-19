CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team returns four letterwinners for the 2021 season.
Back are juniors Alyssa Bakaysa, Austyn Guiher and Kyra Henry, along with sophomore Skylar Pentz.
“We have a young group this year with no seniors, so we want our letter winners to step up and lead the team,” said Bob Desmett.
Desmett says Bakaya, Henry, Guiher and junior Joslynne Freyer will be starters, with Pentz and freshman Savannah Carfley filling the fifth spot.
That only leaves three players in Deseray Cossar, Rachelle Anderson and Jaiden Weber-Herring to provide depth.
“We only have nine girls,” Desmett said. “They will have to play both jayvee and varsity games this year. With COVID-19 closing the school several times, we haven’t had much practice time. Playing with masks will be a big adjustment this season.
“We lost three seniors last year, but we gained junior Joslynne Freyer and freshman Savannah Carfley. They show a lot of promise with their skills.”
The Lady Tide will have to deal with the loss of Tarah Jacobson, Hannah Condon and Briana Swindell, all starters who contributed to the scoring.
“With the loss of Tarah, Hannah, and Brianna last year, we are looking for this young team to gain experience this season and play as one,” Desmett said. “We are trying to get the girls to mesh as a team and learn to put trust in their teammates. Since the dynamic of the team is new, they need to learn to play together.”
The team also hope to get in all of their abbreviated schedule, which normally begins at the beginning of December.
“With the pandemic, we just hope that will be able to continue to play games, so that our team gains experience,” said Desmett. “With five juniors, we hope to build their confidence and experience for next year when they are seniors.”
Desmett will be assisted by Alec Olson this season.
Brittany Blackburn, James Hoyt and Heather Olson will serve as volunteer coaches.
Roster
Juniors
*Alyssa Bakaysa, Desaray Cossar, Joslynne Freyer, *Austyn Guiher, *Kyra Henry.
Sophomores
Rachelle Anderson, *Skylar Pentz, Jaiden Weber-Herring
Freshman
Savannah Carfley
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
January
19—at Harmony. 20—Moshannon Valley. 21—Brockway. 22—West Branch. 25—at Union. 26—Sheffield. 29—at Brockway.
February
2—at DuBois. 4—DuBois. 5—Brookville. 6—at Glendale. 8—Harmony. 9—at DuBois Central Catholic. 11—Philipsburg-Osceola. 12—at Sheffield. 15—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 16—Clearfield. 18—West Branch. 19—DuBois Central Catholic.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.