PUNXSUTAWNEY — Compared to some other top-level girls golfers in the District 6-9 area, Clearfield’s Christina McGinnis was a latecomer to the game.
The Lady Bison senior didn’t begin playing until right before she entered high school, but she has quickly moved up the ranked and put an exclamation point on her Clearfield career Monday by capturing her first District 9 Class AA title and trip the PIAA Championships.
McGinnis carded a 95 to best Kane’s Natalia Chittester (98) by three shots to take home the gold medal. Both girls advance directly to the state championships this year, with the PIAA West Regional not being held because of COVID-19.
With the victory, McGinnis — who has been the medalist in every match/event she has competed in this fall — posted her best finish at districts for the third year in a row after tying for 14th as a freshman with a 110. She tied for fifth as a sophomore with a 108 and was third a year ago — hitting the 100 number on the dot to advance to the West Regional Tournament.
District 9 could have had a third state qualifier Monday, but third-place finisher Maeve Hanley of Punxsutawney didn’t shoot the required 100 or lower. The Lady Chuck came in with a 103, a score that helped lead Punxsy past Moniteau, 327-347, for the Class AA team title.
As for McGinnis, she got off to a strong start, which carried her to the title. She started on No. 1, playing a traditional 18 holes, and made par on each of the first two holes and four of the first five.
McGinnis went on to post a 43 on the front, building a six-shot lead over Chittester and an 11-shot advantage over Clarion’s McKayla Kerle in the featured group of No. 1 players. Kerle, who was the D-9 runner-up a year ago with a 95 at Pinecrest Country Club, finished fourth Monday at 105.
The back proved to be a challenge for McGinnis, and most of the field due to the course’s fast greens. McGinnis didn’t record a par on the back while carding three triple bogeys en route to a 52.
Chittester played the final nine holes a little better, carding just one triple bogey while shooting 49 once again. It wasn’t enough to catch the Lady Bison though, as McGinnis’ strong front nine proved to be the difference on the day.
“This (winning title) was goal this year,” said McGinnis. “I put in a lot of hours to try to get here, and I’m really happy with that. Getting to play at states is definitely a great opportunity for me to get more exposure and hopefully extend my career even more.
“Being ahead on the front definitely helped me, and I thought I played really well and was on my game. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to on the back. I kind of fell into a rut and didn’t get the score I hoped for, but it all worked out.”
Lady Bison coach Leslie Palumbo had high praise for her senior.
“I’m elated,” said Palumbo. “She’s an awesome athlete and so easy to coach. She absorbs everything you say, and she’s out practicing on her own first thing in the morning as soon as it’s daylight. And, you’ll still see on the course in the evening.
“She deserves this honor. She puts her heart and soul into her practicing and how she can make herself better. She has been with me since eighth grade, and that’s when she had an interest. Before that, she really didn’t have an interest in it and didn’t grow up playing golf. So, that’s another awesome part of this for her to win districts.”
Clearfield’s Allison Shipley also competed on the day and shot an 182.
The PIAA Class AA Championships will be a one-round event this year, instead of the normal two-day tourney, and be held Oct. 19 at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.