CURWENSVILLE — Top seeded Croatian Club bested Champions Choice 10-1 Friday evening at Sherman Fields to earn a date with No. 2 seed Allport, which rallied for a 9-7 victory over Curwensville Moose, for the Clearfield County Youth Baseball League title.
Despite being the top seed in the tournament, Cro Club had to travel to Curwensville for Friday’s game due to a popup thunderstorm that made its field unplayable.
Cro Club jumped on Champions Choice early with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the first.
Michael Kitko had an RBI single and Darian Delattre drew a bases-loaded walk after an infield error prolonged the inning.
Cro Club tacked on four more in the second, including another two unearned runs.
Ethan Webb had an RBI single and Kitko picked up his second RBI in as many innings, this time when he reached on an error. A second run scored on the infield error, and Christian Nelson added an RBI groundout to make it 6-0.
Shane Haney came on in relief of Jayson Rowles for Champions Choice in the third and kept the Cro Club offense down for his first two innings, only giving up a run in the fourth when Tanner Kephart singled, stole second and third and scored on an error.
Champions Choice got on the board in the fifth.
Hunter Tkacik led off with an infield single off Kitko, who came on in relief of Zach Witherow, who tossed four shutout innings.
Tkacik moved to second and third on wild pitches before scoring on Ayden Sutika’s one-out groundout.
But Cro Club answered with two runs in the home half of the fifth.
Nelson led off with a double and scored two batters later when Delattre reached on an error. Delattre stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Zach Reifer groundout.
Delattre added an RBI single in the sixth that plated Kitko, who hit a one-out double.
Kitko earned the save by pitching the final three innings and allowing just one run on one hit, while walking one batter and striking out eight, including six in a row.
Witherow got the win, giving up just three hits and fanning seven in his four innings of work.
Kephart, Kitko and Landyn Evans each had two hits for Cro Club.
Haney tossed four innings of relief for Champions Choice. He allowed four runs, just two earned, on seven hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Haney also had one of his team’s four hits.
Champions Choice—1
Haney cf-p 3010, Swanson eh-2b-lf 2000, Rowles p-ss 3010, Tkacik c-eh 2110, Smirh 3b-1b 2010, A. Sutika ss-3b 2001, Libby lf-cf-eh 2000, Mi. Sutika 1b-lf-eh-cf 2000, Fleming 2b-eh-c 2000, Me. Sutika rf-eh-rf 2000, Radzieta eh-rf-2b 2000.
Cro Club—11
Kephart 2b 4120, Witherow p-ss 3100, Webb c 4211, Kitko ss-p 4222, Nelson 1b 3111, Phillips rf 2000, Delattre cf 3111, Reifer 3b 4001, Evans eh 2120, Gregg lf 1100, Lobb ph 1000. Totals: 31-10-9-6.
Score by Innings
Champ Choice 000 010 0— 1 4 5
Croatian Club 240 121 x—10 9 0
Errors—Mi. Sutika, A. Sutika, Tkacik, Radzieta 2. LOB—Champions Choice 3, Croatian Club 10. DP—Croatian Club. 2B—Nelson, Kitko. HBP—Phillips (by Haney). SB—Kitko 3, Nelson, Evans, Webb, Kephart 2, Delattre.
Pitching
Champions Choice: Rowles—2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO; Haney—4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Croatian Club: Witherow—4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Kitko—3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Witherow. LP—Rowles. Save—Kitko.
Time—1:43.
ALLPORT 9,
CURWENSVILLE MOOSE 7
ALLPORT — Allport got 5 1/3 of relief from Lukas Colton in a come-from-behind 9-7 victory over the Curwensville Moose on Friday.
The Moose took a 7-3 after two innings off Allport starter Anthony Guglielmi before Colton came in and shut Curwensville down.
In relief, Colton allowed just one hit, while striking out seven.
Curwensville scored three runs in the first, taking advantage of four walks and a double by Spencer Hoover.
The Moose tacked on four more runs in the second, led by a Thad Butler solo homer.
Allport tied things up with a three-run fourth inning, two of which came on a triple by Tyler Wilson.
The hosts then took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth, as Matt Eirich reached on an error and was plated on a triple by Zach Tiracorda.
Tiracorda then scored on another error to set the final at 9-7.
Eirich scored three runs for Allport, while Wilson had three RBIs.
Tyler Lee led the Moose with two hits and two runs scored. Spencer Hoover also scored twice and had a double. Logan Kunkle also smacked a double.
Allport moves on to play the Croatian Club on Sunday in the championship game in Houtzdale.
Curwensville—7
Butler 4111, Fegert 3100, Hoover 1211, Lee 4221, B. Shaffer 2100, Farley 2000, Kunkle 2011, J. Shaffer 3001, Johnson 4000, Bloom 2000. Totals: 27-7-5-5.
Allport—9
Folmar 2100, Eirich 4300, Z. Tiracorda 3211, Wilson 3113, I. Tiracorda 3211, Guglielmi 4000, Colton 3010, R. Wood 2010, Emigh 1100, B. Wood 2110, Kephart 0000. Totals: 28-9-5-5.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 340 000 0—7 5 5
Allport 120 402 x—9 5 2
Errors—Butler 2, Lee, Farley, B. Shaffer. Z. Tiracorda, B. Wood. LOB—Curwensville 9, Allport 6. DP—Allport. 2B—Hoover, Kunkle. 3B—Z. Tiracorda, Wilson. HR—Butler. HBP—Hoover. Folmar, Wilson, R. Wood. SB—Fegert, Lee 2, Hoover. Colton, Eirich, Emigh, Z. Tiracorda 2, Wilson.
Pitching
Curwensville: Lee—5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB. J. Shaffer—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Allport: Guglielmi—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 SO, 5 BB. Colton—5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 4 BB.
WP—Colton. LP—Lee.