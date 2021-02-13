The West Branch boys basketball team went 9-of-34 from the floor in the second and third quarters Friday against visiting Bellwood-Antis.
That allowed the Blue Devils, who shot 16-of-29 in the same time frame, to build a 52-37 lead by the end of the third and take down the host Warriors 76-56.
“They locked up Trenton (Bellomy) really well,” Warrior head coach Danny Clark said. “But he played hard throughout. We had our looks, but not consistently.”
Compounding problems for West Branch was the fact the Blue Devils were also winning he battle on the boards. Bellwood doubled the Warriors total rebounds at the half and ended up plus-10 for the game.
The teams were tied at 12 after one quarter before the Blue Devils were able to gain a bit of an advantage in the second, taking a 33-28 lead into the break.
But Bellwood took control early in the third.
The Blue Devils started on a 7-0 run and quickly swelled the lead to 43-30 behind the scorching-hot tandem of Zach Miller and Trenton Pellegrino, who combined for 14 points in the 19-9 third-quarter run.
The duo continued to pour it on in the fourth. Miller ended with a game-high 26 points, most in the paint or at the line, and Pellegrino netted 21, including six 3-pointers.
Zach Mallon was also in double figures for Bellwood-Antis with 10.
“They are playing really good basketball now,” Clark said. “They had a tough start to the season with COVID with a few of their starters, but they are going to be tough the last few weeks.”
Kyle Kolesar led West Branch with 16 points and nine rebounds. Travis Rothrock netted 11, including a pair of crucial-at-the-time, second-quarter treys that kept the game close.
The Warriors dropped to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in the Inter County Conference.
“We just need to get better at different situations throughout the game,” Clark said. “We are really inexperienced and we let a few things get us down and we never recover from it.
“We play good in spurts on offense and defense. There’s not one thing in particular we do really well the entire game. We need to find what that is.”
Bellwood Antis won the jayvee game 41-36.
West Branch is back in action Tuesday at Brookville.
Bellwood-Antis—76
Z. Mallon 4 1-1 10, S. Mallon 3 0-0 7, Pellegrino 7 1-2 21, Miller 10 4-4 26, Davis 1 0-0 2, Morris 0 0-0 0, Beiswerger 0 0-0 0, D. Miller 0 0-0 0, Swegert 0 1-2 1, Mercer 0 0-0 0, Noel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 7-9 76.
West Branch—56
Kopchik 1 0-0 2, Rothrock 4 0-0 11, Croyle 2 0-0 5, I. Tiracorda 3 0-0 7, Carr 0 0-0 0, Bellomy 2 0-0 5, Z. Tiracorda 1 0-0 2, D. Kolesar 3 0-0 8, K. Kolesar 6 4-7 16, Biggans 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-7 56.
Three-pointers: Pellegrino 6, Miller 2, Z. Mallon, S. Mallon, Gibbons; Rothrock 3, Carr, I. Tiracorda, Bellomy, D. Kolesar 2.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood-Antis 12 21 19 24—76
West Branch 12 16 9 19—56