After going on 13-game winning streak, the Clearfield boys basketball team saw their season come to an end at the hands of the No. 2 ranked team in the state — Lincoln Park.
The Leopards went on a 22-11 run in the first quarter never looked back, toppling the Bison 67-34 in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class AAAA tournament.
“I am proud of the players in how they competed,” said Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt. “They had a great effort for the entire game.
“Lincoln Park made a lot of 3s and they are a really good team.”
Lincoln Park led 7-0 in the opening minutes thanks to buckets from Brandin Cummings, Joe Scott and a three from Elias Bishop.
Clearfield got as close as 9-4 after buckets from Ryan Gearhart and Curvey Purkett, but that was it.
The Leopards outscored the Bison in every frame but one — the final quarter — when Clearfield held a 5-4 edge.
Lincoln Park led 41-18 at the half, needing just seven points in the second half to enact the Mercy Rule. The Leopards finally got that going with 2:24 left in the third quarter, when Ali Brown drained a three.
The Leopards were up 65-32 with 3:17 left in the game, when they emptied their bench.
Clearfield’s Isakk Way set the final by hitting two of the four alloted free throws to set the final at 67-34.
Way led the Bison with eight points.
Nasheed Thompson added seven points, while Cole Miller and Matt Pallo each had five.
It was the last game in a Bison uniform for Jake Lezzer, Matt Pallo, Purkett, Karson Rumsky, Nick Ryan and Luke Winters.
“What a special group,” Glunt said of his seniors. “Their character is second to none. They do the right things all of time and they are talented too. That’s a great combination.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to coach them this season and they will be definitely missed.”
Clearfield finished the season at 20-6.
“We are very fortunate to play the amount of games we did,” said Glunt. “Our athletic director, Bobby G (Gearhart) did a fantastic job in scheduling and rescheduling games.
“We are thankful for all of the opportunities to play.”
Lincoln Park improved to 19-5. The Leopards play Hickory, a 50-48 winner over Johnstown, in the West finals on Monday.
Clearfield—34
M. Pallo 2 1-3 5, Miller 2 0-0 5, Gearhart 1 2-3 4, Thompson 3 0-0 7, Purkett 2 1-2 5, I. Way 2 4-6 8, Winters 0 0-0 0, Rumsky 0 0-0 0, Lezzer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-8 34.
Lincoln Park—67
Reddix 3 0-0 7, Brown 4 1-2 10, Dak. Bradford 3 1-1 7, Pratt 3 0-0 9, Scott 5 0-0 10, Bishop 3 0-1 7, Cummings 6 0-0 15, Daq. Bradford 0 0-0 0. Smith 1 0-0 2, Rigby 0 0- 00, Green Totals: 28 2-4 67.
Three-pointers: Miller, Thompson. Reddix, Brown, Pratt 3, Bishop, Cummings 3.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 11 8 10 5—34
Lincoln Park 22 19 20 4—67