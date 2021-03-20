After going on 13-game winning streak, the Clearfield boys basketball team saw their season come to an end at the hands of the No. 2 ranked team in the state — Lincoln Park.

The Leopards went on a 22-11 run in the first quarter never looked back, toppling the Bison 67-34 in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class AAAA tournament.

“I am proud of the players in how they competed,” said Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt. “They had a great effort for the entire game.

“Lincoln Park made a lot of 3s and they are a really good team.”

Lincoln Park led 7-0 in the opening minutes thanks to buckets from Brandin Cummings, Joe Scott and a three from Elias Bishop.

Clearfield got as close as 9-4 after buckets from Ryan Gearhart and Curvey Purkett, but that was it.

The Leopards outscored the Bison in every frame but one — the final quarter — when Clearfield held a 5-4 edge.

Lincoln Park led 41-18 at the half, needing just seven points in the second half to enact the Mercy Rule. The Leopards finally got that going with 2:24 left in the third quarter, when Ali Brown drained a three.

The Leopards were up 65-32 with 3:17 left in the game, when they emptied their bench.

Clearfield’s Isakk Way set the final by hitting two of the four alloted free throws to set the final at 67-34.

Way led the Bison with eight points.

Nasheed Thompson added seven points, while Cole Miller and Matt Pallo each had five.

It was the last game in a Bison uniform for Jake Lezzer, Matt Pallo, Purkett, Karson Rumsky, Nick Ryan and Luke Winters.

“What a special group,” Glunt said of his seniors. “Their character is second to none. They do the right things all of time and they are talented too. That’s a great combination.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to coach them this season and they will be definitely missed.”

Clearfield finished the season at 20-6.

“We are very fortunate to play the amount of games we did,” said Glunt. “Our athletic director, Bobby G (Gearhart) did a fantastic job in scheduling and rescheduling games.

“We are thankful for all of the opportunities to play.”

Lincoln Park improved to 19-5. The Leopards play Hickory, a 50-48 winner over Johnstown, in the West finals on Monday.

Clearfield—34

M. Pallo 2 1-3 5, Miller 2 0-0 5, Gearhart 1 2-3 4, Thompson 3 0-0 7, Purkett 2 1-2 5, I. Way 2 4-6 8, Winters 0 0-0 0, Rumsky 0 0-0 0, Lezzer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-8 34.

Lincoln Park—67

Reddix 3 0-0 7, Brown 4 1-2 10, Dak. Bradford 3 1-1 7, Pratt 3 0-0 9, Scott 5 0-0 10, Bishop 3 0-1 7, Cummings 6 0-0 15, Daq. Bradford 0 0-0 0. Smith 1 0-0 2, Rigby 0 0- 00, Green Totals: 28 2-4 67.

Three-pointers: Miller, Thompson. Reddix, Brown, Pratt 3, Bishop, Cummings 3.

Score by Quarters

Clearfield 11 8 10 5—34

Lincoln Park 22 19 20 4—67

