HYDE — Swimming is a unique sport and very much like wrestling in the fact that there is an individual component and a team aspect.
It’s one of the reasons Clearfield’s Parker Marshall loves the sport so much.
The son of Charles and Alison Marshall began swimming with the YMCA at age 8. He’s developed into an exceptional athlete, earning four letters with the Bison.
And swimming is a family sport for the Marshalls, as Parker’s younger brother Mason also competes.
Marshall said he enjoys participating in sports.
“I enjoy making lasting bonds with team members as they know everything that each other is going through,” he said.
And, the Clearfield swim team went through a heartbreaking experience in March, as they got to Bucknell University to compete at the PIAA Championships just as they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshall had qualified for states with his relay teams. The Bison were ranked in the top 16 in all three relays that they had qualified for.
The Bison senior said although he understands the reasoning, he is still sad that he missed out on the experience with his teammates.
“Although I wish the school year did not come to an abrupt end, I know that it is the right thing in order to protect everyone,” Marshall said. “I also was not able to compete in the PIAA state meet this year due to the meet being cancelled. This means that my swimming career came to an abrupt ending without reaching my highest goal.”
Marshall said he will always consider qualifying for states in his junior and senior years as his greatest sports accomplishment, “because of the unique experience at being at such a high level meet.”
Aside from being captain of the swim team, Marshall is also band president, section leader in band, a member of the symphonic band and jazz band, choir, Spanish Honor Society, student council, Key Club and student representative for the school board.
He said while being the pool does take up a lot of time, he hasn’t had any issues balancing his schoolwork with his activities.
“I have never felt like I didn’t have enough time to volunteer or get my work done,” Marshall said. “Swimming has tremendously helped my time management skills.”
After graduation, Marshall plans to attend Temple University where he will major in biology with a pre-med track. He plans to eventually become a surgeon.