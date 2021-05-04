STATE COLLEGE — Clearfield senior football player Nick Domico was recently picked as the winner of the The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter’s Lezzer Lumber Scholarship.
One of 16 scholarship winners, Domico was selected from 71 high school scholar-athlete nominees from across the Chapter’s 25 county coverage area based on his accomplishments in the classroom, on the playing field and throughout the community.
The $1,000 scholarship was presented at a ceremony at Clearfield High School by NFF HOF, Central Pa. Board member and Clearfield head football coach Tim Janocko, along with KC Lezzer of Lezzer Lumber.
“We’re very proud of Nick,” Janocko said. “He not only represented us well on the football field, he also represented us well as an outstanding student and leader in our community.
“He’s the whole package. We’re very proud of him.”
Domico was named a Mountain League first-team linebacker and tight end in 2020, as well as a Progressland first teamer at linebacker. He racked up 57 tackles in just six games and also caught seven passes for 102 yards and a TD on offense.
Domico is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, High Honor Roll and Magna Cum Laude. He is President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Clearfield Chapter and has won varsity letters in wrestling and baseball as well as football.
In the community Domico is active with St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield Little League Baseball, Clearfield Pee Wee Football, and Clearfield Youth Wrestling.
He plans to further his education at either St. Vincent University or Mercyhurst University, majoring in cyber security and finance.
The NFF, Central Pennsylvania Chapter is one of 120 chapters nationwide involving over 12,000 members. Over the past 24 years, the Chapter has honored 954 high school and 130 collegiate nominees. In addition, outstanding high school scholar-athletes have been awarded scholarships totaling $284,000.
Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, The NFF & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit education organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.