HYDE — Clearfield’s Nathan Barr is a natural in a Bison uniform.
He has played baseball since he was a kid and is a three-time letterwinner.
Barr also picked soccer back up in high school and was a three-time letterwinner for the Bison.
The oldest son of Alise and Brian Barr has two siblings — a brother, Nolan, who plays baseball and wrestles, and a sister, Renee, who plays softball and is a cheerleader.
Barr says baseball is his favorite sport.
“I have always loved baseball and I always got to play with my friends also,” he said.
Barr was a Progressland second team catcher as a sophomore and a first team outfield last season.
He finished 2019 with a .317 batting average and 26 hits.
Barr said the reason he plays sports is simple.
“The memories you make with the people through the years,” he said.
When asked what his favorite memory or greatest sports accomplishment was, he said, “There has been too many amazing moments to just pick one.”
Barr is also involved in Student Council, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society and the Promote Bison Pride Club.
He said he has had an easy time managing all of his activities.
“I get all of my work done,” he said. “There are a few late nights but not many.”
Barr looks to current Philadelphia Phillie Andrew McCutchen as his role model.
“I wanted to be like him when I was younger,” said Barr. “He treats everyone with respect.”
Barr said he is sad that his senior year was abruptly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s sad that we won’t get experience our last season or the senior things we would get to do, but it had to be done for everyone’s heath.”
Barr plans to attend Penn State in the fall and major in engineering.