HYDE — Clearfield’s Natalee Dennis didn’t compete in organized sports until her senior year.
The daughter of Heather Gausman and Nathaniel Dennis Jr. decided to play volleyball under head coach Sandy Bailor.
Before that Dennis, who has a stepbrother Devin Posey who played football, was focused on twirling.
She said that twirling is her favorite.
“My favorite sport is competitive twirling,” said Dennis. “I have been twirling since the age of 5 years old.”
She said her greatest accomplishment comes as a twirler.
“My greatest moment/accomplishment was when my twirling team went to the ESPN Wide World of Sports and competed for world championships and we took first place,” she said.
Dennis said she likes sports because it gives her a chance to spend time with her friends.
“The team camaraderie and the rush of playing the game or competing is the best,” she said.
Dennis said she looks to her mom as her role model.
“Because no matter what life throws at her, she always keeps a smile on her face and pushes forward,” she said.
Dennis is also involved in Art Club at the school. She said that time management has come easy to her and she had no trouble balancing her activities with school work.
She is, however, upset at the way her senior year ended.
“It’s upsetting because it’s our senior year and we cannot enjoy the “last” moments of our year together as a class,” Dennis said.
Dennis plans to attend college after graduation, but hasn’t decided where yet.