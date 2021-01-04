HYDE — Clearfield’s Morgan Cheek is a two-sport athlete, participating in softball and volleyball.
The daughter of Erin Ammerman and Jeff Cheek has played softball since she was five years old. She has played volleyball since ninth grade. She has five letters in the sports at CHS.
The youngest of four siblings, Cheek said her favorite sport is volleyball.
“Because it is fast paced and there is always something going on,” she said. “Not only is it fun to play, but it is fun to watch.”
She said she enjoys participating in sports because of the relationships she has formed.
“I like meeting new people who I never would have met without playing the sport we do,” said Cheek. “I have met some of my best friends through softball and volleyball.”
Cheek said she has a favorite moment in both of the sports she plays.
“For softball, my favorite sports moment is when we won the D-9 championship because it was something we all wanted and worked so hard for,” said Cheek. “For volleyball, my favorite game was against Brookville because it was our first win in a couple of years.”
Cheek says she looks up to Penn State volleyball player Jonni Parker, who has a condition from berth that causes significant hearing loss.
“She has so many challenges in her life but she is still one of the best players in college volleyball,” Cheek said.
Cheek used that same philosophy when COVID-19 eliminated her junior year of softball.
“Any day playing a sport could be your last,” she said.
“With it being senior year, we already have the mindset that this is it and the constant possibility of getting an injury is always there.”
Outside of school, Cheek enjoys adventuring and hanging out with her friends.
After graduation, Cheek plans to go to college to major in biology. She doesn’t plan to play sports in college unless it is rec ball.