HYDE — Clearfield’s Madison Davis says she has made many friends through sports.
The daughter of Andy and Chrissy Davis participates in soccer and track.
She has played soccer since the age of 3 and was a four-time letterwinner in the sport. Davis was also team captain her junior and senior years.
Davis took up track in seventh grade and would’ve been a four-time letterwinner in that sport also had the season not been cancelled.
She has a younger brother, Evan, who is a freshman. He is also a soccer player and wrestles.
Davis said her favorite sport is soccer.
“There are many aspects of the sport that I love that include how competitive the game is, the speed you play, and always having to know your next move,” she said.
Making friends has been the biggest plus about playing sports as well.
“What I like the best about playing sports would be the friendships I have made over the years,” she said. “Also, the feeling of success after winning a close game or beating a personal record.”
Davis’ favorite game memory came from one of the soccer team’s last home games this past season.
“We were playing against Penns Valley,” she said. “Throughout my high school soccer career, we have always been defeated by Penns Valley. We took the lead right away when I scored one minute and thirty-six seconds into the game. We ended up with a tie score of 2-2. Even though we didn’t win that was a very important game to me because we didn’t lose or give up.
“The greatest sport accomplishment would be that I was voted team captain my junior and senior year of soccer.”
Davis is busy outside of sports too. She is a member of the Student Council, Key Club treasurer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes treasurer and participated in Queen of Hearts campaign.
She said juggling all of her extra activities can be tough, but she hasn’t had any issues.
“For the most part I thought that it was not that hard to balance sports and schoolwork,” said Davis. “I would do as much work as I could during the school day when homework was given so I did not have to worry about it after practices or games.”
She said losing the rest of her senior year to the COVID-19 pandemic has been disheartening.
“It is still hard to believe that we are not going back to finish our senior year,” she said. “I never thought that it would come to this point. It is hard to think about all the memories we won’t be able to make or enjoy the last few months together before we all go our separate ways.
“It is also extremely sad that we are missing our last spring season of sports that we have all grown to love and look forward to every year. Especially, since we had already started our training and put in a lot of hard work for two weeks just to not be able to compete.”
Davis looks to her parents as role models.
“My parents are the hardest working and most caring people I have ever met,” she said. “They have supported everything I have wanted to do in life, and most importantly they have taught me many important lessons throughout my life that I carry with me every day.”
David plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology in the fall and major in dental hygiene. She also plans to play soccer at the college.