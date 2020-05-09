HYDE — Clearfield’s Madilyn Domico was a two-sport athlete most of high school but decided to go out for soccer her senior year.
The daughter of Jodi and Dave Domico has been a successful athlete in both volleyball and track and field.
The decision to try a new sport her senior year turned out to be what is now her favorite sport.
“My favorite sport that I have played would be soccer,” she said. “Even though it was my first year playing, I was able to have a lot of fun with it and learn a lot from my experience.”
Domico lettered in her only year on the soccer team. She is also a two-time letterwinner in volleyball and a letterwinner in track.
The Lady Bison senior also has two athletic brothers — Nick and Will — who both play football, wrestling, baseball and track.
Domico said her favorite thing about sports is being with her friends.
“My favorite thing about playing sports is the bonds I make with my teammates and being able to push myself mentally and physically,” she said.
Her favorite moments during her career have come in track and field, however.
“Some of my favorite moments in sports are when I beat my times at track meets, and I am able to have the support of my coaches and teammates,” said Domico.
Outside of sports, Domico is in the Key Club, Student Council, Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society.
She said despite being busy with all of her activities and school work, she hasn’t had trouble getting things done.
“I have been heavily involved with all of my sports and clubs throughout my high school career and have not had much trouble juggling all of my activities with my schoolwork,” Domico said. “I always make sure that my schoolwork takes priority over the other activities.”
She said the decision to cancel the rest of the school year and spring sports season hurts, but is understandable.
“The cancellations, while obviously understandable, were disappointing,” she said. “We were just about to reach the point of senior year that we have been looking forward to since we started high school and it is unfortunate that we won’t be able to have that, but the staff has been really great about helping to make the best of the situation.”
Domico said she plans to attend West Virginia University and major in nursing, the same field her grandmother was in.
“I have a very big family so I have a lot of role models in my life, but one of the biggest role models, when it came down to deciding a career path, was my Grammy,” she said. “My Grammy was an amazing nurse and always loved what she did, and it was always inspiring to me.”