HYDE — The four years that Lauren Coleman spent on the volleyball court at Clearfield were times she will always cherish.
The daughter of Brandon and Rebecca Coleman starting playing the sport in ninth grade.
It was a sport her older sister, Maci, also played at the school.
Coleman won two letters in volleyball during her high school career, which also saw a few years on the softball diamond.
The Lady Bison senior started playing softball at 10, but stopped playing in 10th grade.
She says that volleyball will always be her favorite sport.
“It taught me so many different things, and I also met so many amazing people throughout the sport,” said Coleman. “It taught me how to be involved in a team better, and all work together. Playing volleyball in high school also taught me to not give up, even if the seasons are rough.”
The Lady Bison have tried to rebuild the program from the ground up and Coleman and her fellow seniors can always say they were a cornerstone of that process.
Coleman said even though the group didn’t always come out the winning end, she had some great memories playing with her friends.
“One of my favorite games was actually during my senior season,” she said. “I was having a bad day, but I decided to let it all go and play my heart out. I had so many good plays during that game, and my serving that night was also really good.
“Another good memory was during my senior season pink out night. We won two sets that night, and it was exciting because there were a lot of people there to help raise money. Also, during that game my grandmother had received half of the profits to help with her cancer.”
Coleman is also pretty busy with activities. She is a member of the FCCLA Club, Spanish Honors Society and National Honors Society.
She said she enjoyed being busy even during the volleyball season.
“I do not find it hard to balance playing sports while being involved and clubs and having school work,” said Coleman. “Sometimes if I had a speech the next day it would be a little challenging, however I could manage it.”
Coleman said that she isn’t in the same situation as most spring sports athletes having their seasons cancelled due to COVID-19, but she still wishes she could have finished out her senior year with her peers.
“I am not involved in a spring sport, but I definitely do feel bad for everyone that is involved in spring sports,” she said. “I miss school, and I miss seeing everybody, but everything happens for a reason. I wish that all of the students that played spring sports were able to participate, because this is what we all dream of.”
Coleman plans to attend Slippery Rock University in the fall to major in psychology and hopes to become a psychiatrist.