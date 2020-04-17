Clearfield senior Kandyn Hudson is a big fan of the sport of basketball.
He played it for four years in high school and earned two varsity letters and one of his favorite senior moments revolves around the sport.
“It was Senior Night. This game was such a blast,” Hudson said. “The crowd was full, and I got my first start of my high school career.”
Hudson and fellow senior Jeremy O’Dell each made their first varsity start that night and combined to score the first five points of the game with Hudson’s first of three 3-pointers causing the student section to erupt and Curwensville to call a timeout.
“I made a three 3s that night and the student section, my teammates, and my parents were all roaring for me,” Hudson said. “My smile stayed the whole night because I knew it was a game to remember.”
Hudson says basketball is his favorite sport because you can continue to improve if you work at it and it’s fun to be around all of the great people on the team.
“The best part of sports is being with all the amazing teammates and coaches,” Hudson said. “Sports bring all types of different students together and can make friendships out of being with each other each day.”
It should come as no surprise that Hudson’s role model is a basketball player.
“My role model is LeBron James,” he said. “I have always looked up to LeBron. He is such a great person to everyone he meets and is always fun to watch on the court.”
The son of Tim Szlasa and Jessica Hudson-Szlasa, Kandyn has an older brother Kyler and older sister Laney, who was a basketball statistician for Clearfield.
His hobbies include playing video games, lifting, bike riding, walking and playing basketball. And one of his favorite video games is naturally NBA2K, along with Madden, Call of Duty and Minecraft.
“I play against people online every day because I think it is more competitive and fun,” he said.
Hudson has certainly had more time to hone his video game skills since the coronavirus pandemic has left him with a lot of free time with no school and a lot of his hobbies on hold.
“I think it is a crazy time for all things because not many have experienced something like this,” Hudson said. “This affects me because the gyms are closed, and the NBA is suspended for now.”
Hudson is currently undecided about his future plans.