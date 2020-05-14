HYDE — Clearfield’s Ian Heitsenrether is a force to be reckoned with on the football field.
The son of Amy Heitsenrether and Eric Heitsenrether says he enjoys the sport for one big reason.
“Football is my favorite due to the fact I am able to repeatedly hit other opponents without consequences and use my aggression as an advantage,” said Heitsenrether.
The Bison senior started playing football in fifth grade. He has lettered twice. Heitsenrether also picked up another sport — track and field — in 11th grade.
He said he enjoys playing sports because of the friendships he has made and because it’s helped shaped him into the person he is today.
“The best part of playing sports is being able to build life long relationships with teammates and learn lessons that will build character in life and help people stay out of trouble and lead you on the right path,” Heitsenrether said.
Heitsenrether was a honorable mention Progressland selection last season. He said his biggest athletic accomplishment was going undefeated in the regular season and finishing the the year as district champs in 2018.
He said that balancing sports and school can be difficult at times.
“It is incredibly difficult to balance sports and school work but you always find a way to find time for both which helps structure your daily life,” said Heitsenrether.
The Bison senior says he looks up to his dad as his role model.
“My role model would have to be my father for the reason that he always helped me practice my skills during the offseason, and always encouraged me whenever I felt I wasn’t good enough to play a sport,” said Heitsenrether. “He never let me quit which helped me stick with it and led me to where I am today.”
Heitsenrether said he was sad to see his senior year end so abruptly.
“It’s incredibly heart breaking that we will not be able to get in the season and school year which would have led us to more senior year memories that we would remember later on in our lives,” he said.
Heitsenrether plans to attend Millersville University after graduation and major in meteorology and atmospheric science.