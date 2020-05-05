HYDE — Clearfield’s Hayden Williams is one of those guys in the dugout that likes to keep things chill.
The only child of Aaron and Nicole Williams says he started playing baseball at the age of 4 and never slowed down.
“Baseball has always been my favorite sport because I am good at it and that just makes it a lot more fun,” he said.
Williams has played varsity for three years and is a returning Progressland First Team all-star in the middle infield. He led the Bison with a .388 batting average in 2019 with 26 hits and 15 RBIs. He hit safely in 18 out of 22 games. Williams was also named to the Mountain League first team.
The Bison senior has also played soccer since eighth grade, picking up the sport because his friends were playing.
He said he enjoys playing sports because of those friendships.
“Definitely the best thing is the friendships that are made throughout the years of playing and hotels and things like that,” he said.
Williams said his favorite accomplishment was making the Mountain League all-stars in baseball last season.
“It will be the last thing I have to remember of my high school baseball career, and it’s something I’m proud of,” he said.
Williams, who looks to his family as his role models, is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and the Young Republican Society.
He said balancing his school work and activities usually only becomes a problem around the playoffs.
The Bison said that he was unhappy to see his last baseball season taken away during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he understands.
“The closing of schools and spring sports obviously isn’t good, but I understand it needed to be done for safety of the staff and everyone in school,” he said.
Williams won’t be continuing to play baseball in college. He is headed to Penn State University in the fall to major in finance.