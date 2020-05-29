HYDE — Clearfield’s Harrison Peacock is a quiet leader.
He isn’t the type to get fired up, but his teammates know they can count on him on both the golf course, basketball court and baseball field.
The son of Chris and Jenny Peacock comes from a family where sports often take center stage. His dad is a coach with the Bison and played under long-time coach Sid Lansberry.
Peacock’s sister, who can often be seen taking pictures at games, was a Bison cheerleader and a member of the school’s competition cheer squad.
The Bison senior is a three-sport athlete at the school. He has played baseball since the age of three and was a three-time letterwinner.
Peacock picked up basketball at the age of eight and was a two-time letterwinner for the Bison. He also started playing golf in 10th grade and lettered all three years.
But for Peacock, baseball has always been his first love.
“I have always played with my best friends,” he said. “Baseball also taught me that opportunities are earned, not given.”
Competition is one of the main reasons Peacock started playing sports.
“I like being competitive and making great memories with my friends and family,” he said.
Peacock’s favorite memory was when the Bison played St. Marys in the District 9 Championship game at Showers Field in DuBois in 2018.
“We lost to St. Marys, but we all played a heck of a game and fought super hard,” said Peacock.
Outside of sports, Peacock is also involved with Student Council, Homecoming Court, Young Republican Society, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society. He also likes to fish and hunt in his spare time.
He said he didn’t have any issues balancing school and activities because, “the teachers are very helpful when the students need it.”
Peacock said he was disappointed to not be able to play baseball one last time, but that the pandemic taught him a very valuable lesson.
“It made me stop and think that nothing in life is a guaranteed and to live in the moment,” he said.
Peacock said he looks up to his parents as his role models.
“They always teach me to have respect and to make good choices,” he said.
He also wanted to give a special message to his baseball coach, Lansberry.
“I would like to thank Coach Lansberry for all of his hard work and dedication to baseball,” said Peacock.
Peacock is headed to Slippery Rock University in the fall and will major in business finance.