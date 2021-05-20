CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield’s Emma Hipps was perfect on Wednesday afternoon against Curwensville.
The Lady Bison junior struck out 15 Lady Tide batters and faced the minimum in an 8-0 victory.
“Obviously, a big shout out to Emma Hipps for the perfect game,” said Clearfield head coach Derek Danver. “That is awesome. She went out there and did her thing again tonight.”
Hipps was also lethal with the bat, going 2-for-2 with four runs scored. She had a two-run homer and was intentionally walked.
The Lady Bison scored early, going up 3-0 after Hipps’ two-run shot over the center-field fence. Lauren Ressler scored on an error for the other run.
“She took care of business there in the first when she hit that two-run homer,” said Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey of Hipps. “She didn’t need anything else.
“She’s the real deal. She’s tough in the batters box and even tougher in the circle.”
Clearfield kept things going in the top of the second, as Hipps was intentionally walked with two outs by Curwensville starter Joslynne Freyer.
Hipps stole second, then came sliding home on an RBI single into right field by Ressler to widen the advantage to 4-0.
The Lady Bison scored in the top of the fourth inning as leadoff hitter Alaina Fedder doubled into center.
Fedder’s pinch runner Paige Hauser tagged up on a fly ball and went to third before coming home on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Clearfield put two runs up on new pitcher Logan Sheeder, who came on in relief of Freyer to start the fourth inning.
Ruby Singleton was hit by a pitch to start the inning, then moved to second on a stolen base. Hipps singled then moved to second on a stolen base.
Singleton was plated on a sac fly by Olivia Bender, while Hipps came home on an error to increase the lead to 7-0.
“At the plate we started off hot,” said Danver. “We kind of cooled off throughout the game. We hit some balls hard that they made some outs on.
“We were patient and we drew some walks. We did what we needed to do to get some runs.”
Hipps continued to deal in the pitcher’s circle, meanwhile, striking out the side in the second inning and registering nine punch outs by the end of the fourth inning.
Clearfield put one more run on the board in the top of the sixth, as Hipps drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a single by Ressler.
Bender walked to load the bases.
A sac fly from Fedder brought home Hipps before Sheeder got a strikeout to end the threat.
Sheeder also set down the Lady Bison in order in the top of the seventh.
“I was just happy we went the distance and we didn’t get 10 runned,” said Leigey. “I thought we played as well as we could have played them. I just wished we wouldn’t have kicked the ball around early and kept it to 5-0.
“Logan was pretty effective. They struggled with her because she was slower. We managed to get some productive outs there.”
Hipps went out for the bottom of the seventh inning having thrown 72 pitches.
She needed just 15 more to strike out the side and give her a perfect game and improve to 10-5 on the season.
“The more live pitching you see, the more it helps,” said Danver. “I am liking this last week of the regular season being packed leading into the playoffs.”
Clearfield improved to 12-5 overall. The Lady Bison close out the regular season, hosting Hollidaysburg on Friday.
Clearfield—8
Singleton cf 4210, Hipps p 2422, Ressler 1b 2121, Bender c 2001, Fedder ss 2011, Hauser pr 0100, Benton rf 4010, Bumbarger 3b 3000, Campolong ph 1000, Twigg dp-lf 3000, Hertlein 2b 3000, Cheek lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-8-7-5.
Curwensville—0
Pentz cf 3000, Sheeder c-p 3000, Freyer p-2b 2000 Young 2b 1000, Wall ss 2000, Harzinski 1b 2000, Butler 2b-c 2000, Wiggins rf 2000, Shaw lf 2000. Totals: 21-0-0-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 311 201 0—8 7 0
Curwensville 000 000 0—0 0 2
Errors—Rudy 2. LOB—Clearfield 8, Curwensville 0. DP—Curwensville 1. 2B—Fedder. HR—Hipps (1 on, 1st). SF—Bender, Fedder. HBP—Singleton (by Sheeder). SB—Hipps 2, Singleton, Benton. IBB—Hipps (by Freyer). WP—Freyer 3. PB—Sheeder.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Sheeder—4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 SO.
WP—Hipps. LP—Freyer.