HYDE — Clearfield’s Emily Shipley describes her teammates as her second family.
A really big family.
Shipley participated in four different sports at Clearfield — cross country, soccer, swimming and track and field.
The daughter of Michael and Annette Shipley has a younger brother Aiden, who participates in junior high basketball, and a younger sister, Allison, who plays soccer and runs track.
Shipley started playing soccer at the peewee level. She was a three-time letterwinner for the Lady Bison and was the team captain this year.
The Lady Bison senior started swimming in ninth grade and earned two letters. She also was a two-time letterwinner in track and field, which she competed in all four years.
Shipley ran cross country in 10th and 11th grade and lettered both years.
She said that it is her favorite sport.
“Cross country was my favorite sport in high school because I loved how close the team was and how united we were,” said Shipley.
She said sports makes her feel like she has another set of family.
“My favorite part about playing sports is that you always have at least one thing in common with those around you and it feels like a second family,” Shipley said.
Shipley said her all-time favorite sports moment came in swimming.
“My favorite sports accomplishment was my districts swim in the 100 fly because I was able to beat my long-time rival,” she said.
Outside of sports, Shipley is involved in National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and German Honor Society.
She is also enlisted in PA National Guard.
Keeping balance is just a matter of managing her time wisely and staying up late some nights.
Shipley said she looks to two teachers as her role models.
“I can’t pick just one role model because I have had many people in my life who have positively impacted me, but two who stand out the most to me are my teachers Donald Billotte and Robbie Tubbs,” she said. “Both of these men are very hardworking and contribute a lot to the community. Donald Billotte has helped tons of students through high school and is someone I could always count on and trust in the school. Robbie Tubbs has shown me that hard work and dedication can help you achieve anything in life and that it is important to contribute to your community.”
Shipley said while she was discouraged that her senior year ended the way it did, she understood the reasoning behind the closings.
“I am very upset that we had to close the schools and stop sporting events because I was really looking forward to my senior year of track, but overall I understand that this is for the best and I hope that the kids playing any sports next year keep their heads high,” said Shipley.
After graduation, Shipley plans to attend Wilkes University. She plans to become an attorney.
She will run cross country at the school and will continue her work as a paralegal in the PA National Guard.