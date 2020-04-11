Clearfield senior Ellen Collins knew from a young age that she wanted to be a collegiate gymnast.
She got her start at Nittany Gymnastics Academy at State College when she was 7-years-old after finding out her mom was a gymnast and quickly fell in love with the sport.
“I started after I found out my mom (Elizabeth) did gymnastics and wanted to try it out,” Collins said. “I was also enrolled in dance classes at the time and dance is a large part of gymnastics, so that also intrigued me. I don’t remember staying in classes too long before I was asked to join the pre-team group which prepares girls for the Junior Olympic program.”
Not long after, Collins moved to Centre Elite Gymnastics in State College, where she currently trains. It was there where she started thinking that gymnastics was something she wanted to do long term.
“It was so much fun and I loved learning all the new skills,” Collins said. “I thought it was cool that I could do things no one at school could. I also saw the older girls and the Penn State gymnasts doing amazing skills and and I wanted to be like them some day.
“Later on, I realized how much I wanted to be like the collegiate gymnasts, and I made it a goal to be one. I also think I’ve always have had a drive to be better than I was yesterday and to be best I could be. I still have so much fun learning new skills, and setting goals and achieving them is so fulfilling.”
Collins was able to realize her goal recently when she committed to West Virginia University as a walk-on in October. That commitment came after years of making contacts, sending videos and posting videos and going to camps and showcases.
“In the beginning it is a lot of trying to get your name out there, letting college coaches know who you are and what you can bring to their team,” Collins said. “I personally emailed a lot, sending a general message saying who I am, where I’m from, a few highlight videos from meets and what I was training at the time, and how to contact me. I also made a YouTube account to post videos, a website showcasing all of my achievements in and out of the gym, and an Instagram account to post videos similar to the one I was posting on YouTube.
“Since coaches cannot respond to your messages until your junior year, it was difficult before then since I didn’t even know if they saw what I was sending or if they were interested. I felt like I was bugging them and being annoying, but I knew I had to sell myself. Going to camp and showcases also helps. At camp, you can talk to the coaches and personally introduce yourself, and it’s a way for the coaches to see how you interact with other girls and a way for yourself to see the staff’s coaching style.
Collins then went on a pair of official visits in the fall of her senior year, one to Rutgers and one to WVU.
“On both, I met girls that were considering the college for my year, watched practice, went to a football game, and other activities to meet the team and see if I could fit in,” she said.
Collins says the decision was hard, but several things, including her parents’ affiliation with West Virginia swung the pendulum in the Mountaineers’ favor.
“I had a very hard time choosing where I wanted to go,” she said. “I wanted to make sure I would fit into the team, into the college, and many other factors. I chose WVU because I really liked the coaching staff, the team was very welcoming and nice, I had fun and got along with the girls that were on my recruiting trip, and it felt like home.
“Not trying to be cocky, but I think a lot of people know who my dad (Scott) is and know he went to WVU to wrestle and was the first national champion for them. Many people don’t know that my mom also went to WVU and was a scholarship athlete on their gymnastics team. Because both of my parents went and were both athletes, I went to campus many times growing up and I went to camps there a few summers. I always liked the campus and I really liked to coaching staff, so I felt like I belonged there.”
Initially, Collins had several schools on her radar before narrowing it down to two.
“I had quite a few colleges in mind and went to many camps,” Collins said. “I went to Penn State, Pitt, George Washington, and Rutgers. However, my senior year I was mainly focused on West Virginia and Rutgers. I went on official visits at both places and had a great time at both. I will continue to support Rutgers gymnastics and I am grateful for opportunity they gave me.”
Collins had a lot of help along the way. She says her instructor, Tracy Longenecker, who was one of her coaches as a pre-teamer and has coached her to where she is now, has been a big influence.
“Tracy is almost a second mom to me,” Collins said. “She has been with me for most of why life and has helped me through many hard times. I am really close friends with one her daughters who is around my age. She helped me a lot in my college decision as well.
Another of Collins’ coaches Jen Bortz has also been a key to her success.
“While I have not known her as long, she still has also helped me immensely throughout my career. She has coached me for about seven years, mostly when I was a higher level gymnast, and she also helped me a lot during the recruiting process.”
And, of course, her parents were always in her corner, running her to all of her practices, camps and competitions throughout the years
Collins has competed in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and Delaware. She has also gone to Chicago, Orlando, Texas, Arizona and Colorado. She has won several titles along the way, including level 8 regional vault champion in 2016 and level 9 state and regional vault champion in 2017. She has been a state and regional qualifier for level 8, 9, and 10 since 2016.
And she has put in a ton of work, while trying to balance her craft and school, which Collins says always comes first. During school, Collins practices from 4 p.m. to 8:15 Monday through Thursday and until 7:30 on Fridays, and there is an additional practice on Sunday from 3 to 6. In the summer, practices go from 8:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Balancing school and gym is challenging because of the limited time I have,” Collins said. “I get a lot done in the car rides home, but the rides to the gym are reserved for naps. Whatever I don’t get done in the car I do at home after dinner. I also have had study halls at school for a semester for the past three years, which are very helpful as well.
“School comes first to me and I pride myself in the grades I get, so I always make sure my work is done to my best ability. When I have time to work, I will work, and the weekends are a great time to work ahead.”
She is also in Student Council, Key Club and Spanish Honor Society.
“I think it is important that I volunteer in school and my community and I do that through these clubs,” Collins said.
Collins says she has plenty of people to thank for her success and is thankful for everything gymnastics has provided her.
“I am grateful for this journey and all of the opportunities I have been given, including being able to compete in this sport and all of the people that have come into my life to help me,” Collins said. “I would not be where I am without my family, my coaches, my teammates, and my friends.”