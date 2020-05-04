HYDE — Clearfield’s Cade Walker has been playing basketball and baseball since he was a little kid.
The son of Jason Walker and Tammy Walker started baseball at the age of 4, before adding basketball in elementary school.
Walker has three sisters, Carlee, Cayleigh and Carsyn. Cayleigh plays soccer and basketball.
The Bison is a three-time letterwinner in basketball and is the reigning Progressland Player of the Year in the sport. He is also a two-time letterwinner in baseball and would have earned another this year if the season hadn’t been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker was a first team Progressland all-star at pitcher in 2019.
Of the two, Walker says basketball is favorite because it is fast-paced and physical.
He said his favorite memory is winning four District 9 basketball championships under head coach Nate Glunt.
“Winning 4 district championships in basketball was my favorite, because we reached our team goal and all of our hard work in the gym paid off,” said Walker.
He credits Glunt and the Bison basketball coaching staff for all of the accolades he has received.
“I would not have had any where close to the success I had on the court without Coach Glunt, Coach Shimmel, the rest of the coaching staff, and my family,” said Walker. “The Bison basketball family is second to none and goes above and beyond for the players.”
Walker said what he likes best about playing sports is making memories and friendships with his teammates and coaches.
Outside of sports, Walker is involved in National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, CRC Youth Council and Student Council.
He said with all of the activities he participates in, making sure he had time to do things was key.
“Schoolwork in the season makes for some late nights, but balancing the two isn’t too difficult,” Walker said.
Walker said losing the rest of his senior year and baseball season was tough.
“Having no baseball season and losing the end of senior year is very unfortunate, but it is the deck we were dealt and the situation is out of our control,” he said.
Walker plans to attend Penn State University’s main campus to major in biology.