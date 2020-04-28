HYDE — Clearfield’s Bella Spingola is big on family.
It’s one of the main reasons she got involved in sports.
The daughter of Darin and Alecia Spingola has participated in volleyball all four years, earning a letter each year. She also joined cheerleading her senior year.
“For me, I loved playing sports due to the fact it gave you a second family,” Spingola said. “Honestly, when you create that bond with those other teammates, no one will truly be able to describe it. It’s truly amazing how many people you can find yourself growing with and that bond you create with those other players out on the court with you.
“Being involved with a sport allows one to carry so much happiness inside of them. And not only are you able to share a bond with so many other teammates, but you’re also able to show others what you’re made of, and for that I love the game of sports, specifically volleyball.”
She said volleyball is her favorite sport hands down.
“Growing up, I found myself being thrown into activities such as soccer, tumbling or even cheer. However, I never enjoyed them enough to stick with it, although with volleyball it was different. I love this game for the simple reason of being able to find the true meaning of teamwork and friendship.
“I found myself being best friends with people who I never thought I would talk to. So why do I love the game of volleyball? For the simple reason of making some of the best memories of my life.”
Spingola, who has an older brother Nick, said that helping build back up the volleyball program at the school was a big accomplishment for her.
“My greatest accomplishment is not only for myself but for the rest of my team as well. I along with three others — Lauren Coleman, Anna Hale and Adrian Rowles — all ended up playing all four years of volleyball at our high school,” said Spingola. “Many people know that Clearfield’s volleyball program is a work in progress. We put in the work for four years but still couldn’t find ourselves finishing with a winning season.
“But to us, the game was so much more than winning. It was going out on that court game after game and just having fun with it. I see this as an accomplishment due to the fact we didn’t quit, we didn’t let the title of winning define our overall thoughts and feeling towards the game of volleyball. To us, this game will always hold a special place in our hearts.”
Spingola said that she looks to her parents as role models.
“Everyone has a role model in their life, whether it be a celebrity, superhero or family member,” she said. “For me, I would give this title to my parents. Ever since I was a little girl they have shown me the true meaning of life.
“They have taught me to be kind towards others, to tell the truth and most importantly to never give up on myself. For that, I thank them. I am so unbelievably grateful to have two amazing parents who love me unconditionally.”
Spingola is active in Helping Hands Club, Student Council, Key Club, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society and has been the class treasurer for the last four years.
She said that balancing school work and sports comes down to managing your time and putting what is important to you first.
Spingola said she is grateful to have seen her final volleyball season through, but feels bad for those who are losing their spring sports season.
“I will forever be grateful that I got to see the end of my senior season back in the fall,” she said. “Truly I feel so deeply sorry for the athletes that have worked so hard to get to where they are now just to be told they can’t compete.”
Spingola plans to attend Clarion University after graduation to earn a degree in nursing. She eventually plans to work as a nurse practitioner.