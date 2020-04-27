HYDE — Clearfield’s Anna Hale has tried many sports.
She has played soccer and softball in middle school and was a cheerleader this past year for the first time.
But, it’s the sport of volleyball that has her heart.
The daughter of Kathy and Joe Hale is a two-time letterwinner in volleyball.
“My favorite sport is volleyball because I understand it and I enjoy playing it,” she said.
Hale has played volleyball all four years of high school and says her favorite game memory came her sophomore year.
“My favorite game would have to be in my sophomore year when we beat Curwensville,” she said.
Hale has two older sisters, Sarah and Rachele and a younger sister, Abby.
She said her family, along with her friends, is who she looks up to.
“My role models would have to be my family and friends because they push me to be the best that I can be,” Hale said.
She said the thing she likes best about playing sports is that it keeps her going and gives her something to do outside of school.
In addition to volleyball, she is also involved with Key Club and Student Council.
She said the only time she has trouble balancing her schoolwork and sports is if she gets a lot of school work.
“Other than that, it is easy to balance,” said Hale.
The Lady Bison senior said that while she doesn’t play any spring sports, she is still disappointed her senior year is ending the way did because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The school closing has not effected any of my sports, but I do feel for the students who got their senior season cancelled due to everything that is happening around us,” Hale said.
After graduation, Hale plans to attend Slippery Rock University in the fall to major in communications.