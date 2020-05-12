HYDE — Clearfield’s Alyssa Twigg loves the game of softball.
The daughter of Bill and Tracy Twigg has been playing the sport since she was 8. She is a letterwinner for the Lady Bison.
Twigg, who has a younger sister Anna, also played basketball in 9th and 10th grade.
But, it is softball that has her heart.
“I have grown up with the game,” said Twigg. “My dad was big on baseball in high school and played recreational softball and his love of the sport turned into my love of the sport too. Softball has given me so much more in life than I could have ever imagined it giving me.”
She said that playing sports have helped motivate her.
“What I like most about playing sports is the motivation it gave me throughout high school and my younger years too,” said Twigg. “No matter what was going on in my life, I always pushed through because at the end of the day softball was there to keep my mind off of anything. It gave me the grit and motivation to push through any obstacles and I will always be thankful for that.”
Twigg, who plays travel softball with the Blaze out of Morrisdale, said her favorite sports memory came with her Blaze teammates.
“My travel softball team plays in the 4Mick tournament every year,” she said. “The 4Mick tournament started a couple years ago when a star softball player was killed in a tragic ATV accident. The whole weekend of the 4Mick tournament always makes everyone feel like they are playing softball for Mick and holds so much meaning to it. Mick’s parents are there watching everyone play all weekend and it is such a special event for a good cause. I look forward to going every year.”
In addition to travel softball, Twigg is also involved with the National Honors Society and Key Club at CHS. She was a member of the 2019 Homecoming court. Twigg has a part-time job as a lifeguard at the Clearfield YMCA and the Clearfield Community Pool. She also volunteers to help younger girls learn how to pitch.
She said, while her life is busy and can be hectic, she is still able to find balance between school and activities.
“It’s all about balance,” said Twigg. “I have to know when I need to take a night to stay home and get work done instead of going to hang out with my friends. Last season, I often found myself doing my homework or practicing for my public speaking class on bus rides to away games.”
Twigg said losing her senior softball season was disheartening.
“School closing has affected me pretty heavily,” she said. “I was really looking forward to getting to have the second half of my senior year and getting to do everything I’ve looked forward to for my entire life.
“I’m really heartbroken that I will not get my senior softball season — my team was going to do great things this year, but I know they will take this time off to get better and come back ready to play next year. I am so proud of the underclassman on my team for using this time for growth. Overall, I’m pretty bummed that I do not get to play my last season of high school softball.”
Twigg said she looks up to her parents as role models in this tough time.
“My mom is a nurse and has been pretty stressed out throughout these last couple of months, but she remains positive and goes to work every single day ready to give it her all,” Twigg said. “My dad is so hardworking — he works for Penn State from home right now and is on what seems like 50 calls every day and still shows kindness to every single person he talks to.
“Both of my parents are super hardworking, loving, and caring towards me and my sister and I am so grateful for them both.”
Twigg plans to attend Penn State Altoona to major in biology after graduation. She would like to eventually go to grad school or med school after she earns her bachelor’s degree.
Twigg won’t be playing softball at PSU Altoona, but will continue to play travel softball for the Blaze.