HYDE — Clearfield’s Allan Myers has been around sports his entire life.
Both of his parents have been coaches, with dad Robert “R.J.” Myers coaching football, soccer and baseball. His mom, Nichole McDowell Myers, has coached softball.
So, it’s no wonder that sports have been an important part of his life.
Myers also has a younger brother, Eric, who participates in football, baseball and wrestling.
Myers plays both football and baseball. He started competing in both at the youth level.
He says his favorite sport is football.
“The bond you form with your teammates is unlike anything else,” Myers said. “Plus, you get to hit people.”
He said he loves sports for several reasons, including keeping in shape.
“The best thing about playing sports is pushing my body to its full potential and the friends you form,” Myers said.
Myers said his favorite game came while he was participating for the Clearfield Little League.
“My favorite game was back in my 12-year-old all-star year of Little League,” he said. “We were playing the P-O all stars. I went 4-for-5 with four home runs, and one of them was a grand slam.”
Myers has been successful in both sports, winning district titles with both.
He says that losing the baseball season to the COVID-19 pandemic was hard.
“I think it’s ridiculous,” Myers said. “But, it is nothing to complain about because we don’t have a one-way ticket to Vietnam. It really hasn’t affected me, I wake up and go to work everyday.”
Myers said balancing school work with his activities has been hard some times, but he has managed to find balance.
He is also involved in Student Council, Clearfield Revitalization Council and the Physical Education Club.
Myers, who is an avid outdoorsman, said he looks to a former football player turned wrestler as his role model.
“My role model is Dwayne Johnson,” he said. “It’s just the way he carries himself and his work ethic.”
Myers plans to attend Slippery Rock University and major in early childhood education. He plans to continue playing baseball at SRU as well.