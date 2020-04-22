HYDE — Clearfield’s Adrian Rowles has a strong work ethic, something she credits her mother, Chrissy Collins, for.
“A role model in my life is my mother,” Rowles said. “She has pushed me to do my best in and out of school and also in sports. She has also pushed me to have a strong work ethic. She gives me all the help I need, tells me how it is, and she has a strong relationship with God.”
Rowles, who is also the daughter of Craig Rowles, has a close relationship with her family. Her older brother Avery graduated last year and played soccer and tennis. Her younger sister Alyssa played on the volleyball team with her this past year, while little brother Aason goes to St. Francis.
In her high school career, Rowles has played both volleyball and basketball. She is a three-time letterwinner in volleyball and has two letters in basketball.
Her favorite sport is volleyball.
“I grew up playing it,” Rowles said. “Improving every year to be the player I am. I felt very accomplished and found a passion for it. My dad is also phenomenal to watch play or play with.”
Rowles said playing sports helped her find balance.
“What I like best about sports is how busy I become during it,” she said. “I have a routine that I just follow for days, and that the working out constantly keeps me in shape.”
Her favorite memory was in her sophomore year when the Lady Bison volleyball team defeated Curwensville.
She said balancing athletics and school can be difficult sometimes.
“Yes, I found it hard,” she said. “I constantly had homework and I didn’t have time to do it throughout the day sometimes so I had to stay up late a lot of nights.”
Rowles is also involved in Key Club, Student Council and Helping Hands. She also enjoys hanging out with her friends and family.
While she isn’t involved in a spring sport, she is sad that her senior year had to end so abruptly.
“My thoughts on the current school closings and stoppage in sports is that it’s sad to not be able to finish out my senior year,” she said.
Rowles plans to attend Slippery Rock University and major in biology. She won’t continue sports after graduation, but does hope to study abroad.