The Clearfield Youth Baseball Association put out a statement on Tuesday to confirm that a parent of one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
The parent informed the league of the positive test once the results were received.
The CYBA’s statement said that, “It has come to our attention that a parent of one of our baseball players has tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to suspend all Clearfield Little League activities for one week until we receive more concrete information and assess our potential exposure.
“At this time, we feel confident this exposure is very limited, however we take the safety of our kids very seriously and feel this is the best course of action. We hope to resume activities once we are 100% sure it is safe to do so.”
Clearfield Teener League also informed the Four Leaf Clover Teener League that there was a parent who tested positive. There were two teams in the FLC league that played against the team with the infected parent.
Four Leaf has also shut down its Teener League teams, who’s parents were informed late Sunday night.
Teams from FLC’s Little League were not exposed and will continue to play their regular schedules and practice the guidelines set forth by Little League International Inc.
The Curwensville Little League, which oversees the league’s Teener League teams, also released a statement late Tuesday night that said, “This evening, Curwensville Little League was made aware of a parent of a player from Clearfield Little League testing positive for COVID-19.
“As of now, we are suspending games that are scheduled to be played with Clearfield Little League. League play between Curwensville teams will continue as scheduled. We will update when/if more information becomes available.”
The CYBA statement also listed the Little League guidelines for parents to follow, which was done in this case.
“As with any injury or illness, it is a best practice that a player or volunteer be cleared by a medical professional to participate in Little League activities. If someone in a player’s household has been diagnosed with COVID-19, it’s a best practice for that player to stay home, as directed by a medical professional.
“According to the CDC, individuals who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 should be alert for symptoms, watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19, and take their temperature regularly and follow CDC guidance if you have symptoms. Individuals should also consult their state and/or local guidance on recommendations for returning to activities.
“We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we navigate these challenging times and try to get the kids back on the baseball field.”
Curwensville, Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola, which all have teams in the CCYBL (Clearfield County Youth Baseball League) along with Clearfield and Four Leaf Clover, will continue on with their Teener League schedules playing each other.