PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield/Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball game had more plot twists than a soap opera on Friday night.
The Bison were down by as many as 7 in the second quarter before rallying back with a Matt Pallo free throw to tie the game at 43-43 late in the fourth and send the game to overtime.
Pallo came through in that frame too, sinking two free throws, which proved to be the game winners to lead Clearfield to a 49-45.
“What a game,” said Bison head coach Nate Glunt. “I give Matt (Curtis) credit. His team is improving each day. The Whitehead boys are good, (Tyler) Doyle is tough. They have a good team in a tough environment. They had a great crowd here, but we had a lot of Clearfield people come support us, which is awesome. It was a road game, but a home environment and we just loved it.”
After a back and forth game that saw the two teams trade the lead 10 times in regulation, the extra period was anti-climactic.
Walker put the Bison on top with a bucket just over a minute in. P-O’s Kaleb Richardson hit a putback bucket with 1:05 to play before Pallo was fouled and made his two shots.
Philipsburg-Osceola got the ball back down 47-45, but missed a free throw, which was rebounded by Walker. He was quickly fouled and knocked down both shots to seal the 49-45 victory.
“That’s what good teams do,” said Mountie head coach Matt Curtis. “You stop one guy and another one steps up. Cade is a good player. We knew that tonight the whole point was to stop him.”
The Bison got 14 points and eight rebounds from Walker. Pallo ended the night with 12 points, including 4-of-5 from the line.
“Matt Pallo and Cade Walker stepped up when it mattered and made four consecutive foul shots in overtime on front-ends of one-and-ones, which was huge,” Glunt said. “It was a team effort, but those foul shots in overtime were just clutch. Extremely proud of them.”
Karson Rumsky was also in double digits for the Bison, tallying 12 points.
“We just needed to get more physical there in the second half,” said Walker. “We are a team. We have been playing together for a long time. P-O was packing it in a little and everyone stepped up and made big shots.”
Philipsburg-Osceola was led by Ryan Whitehead’s 23 points and five rebounds.
Teammate Kaleb Richardson also had a fantastic night, with 13 points and nine rebounds.
“Kaleb is our unsung hero,” Curtis said. “He may not always show up in the points, but he is the rebound guy, He hustles and he does all of the little things right. He’s a great teammate. He seemed to find every big bucket down there at the end.”
Richardson pulled down some big rebounds late, including one in overtime.
“Give Richardson credit,” Glunt said. “We were trying to box out, but he did a good job hitting the boards. But, our guys stepped up and got the big rebounds at the end and made the clutch foul shots. It was a total team effort from the first quarter all the way to the end.”
While the Mounties were poised throughout the game, they struggled with turnovers late in the fourth quarter, including with under a minute left, when the Bison got a steal and had a chance to end it on the final shot.
“We had some silly turnovers and some mental mistakes that cost us at the end of the game.,” Curtis said. “You have to give credit to Clearfield. They played a good game and they never backed down from that.
“Unfortunately, we just can’t get over that hump right now against good teams.”
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 7-9 overall and 1-8 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Moshannon Valley on Monday.
Clearfield improved to 9-6 overall and 6-4 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Tyrone on Wednesday.
Clearfield—49
Walker 6 2-2 14, Rumsky 5 0-0 12, Lopez 0 0-2 0, Pallo 4 4-5 12, Winters 1 0-0 3, Peacock 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 6, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-9 49.
Philipsburg-Osceola—45
Ty. Doyle 1 3-4 5, Richardson 6 1-1 13, R. Whitehead 11 1-2 23, J. Whitehead 0 0-0 0, DeSimone 0 2-2 2, Depto 0 0-0 0, Harpster 0 0-0 0, Matson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 7-9 45.
Three-pointers: Rumsky 2, Winters, Miller 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 12 14 14 3 6—49
P-O 17 10 12 4 2—45