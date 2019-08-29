HYDE — Progressland long-time volleyball coach Sandy Bailor is coming out of retirement.
The former Curwensville head coach is taking over the Clearfield volleyball program after serving as former coach Sloan Danver’s assistant for the last few years.
The closeness she developed with the team over the last few years helped her make the decision to come back.
“The program was struggling to get a head coach after Coach Danver resigned,” she said. “I felt if I could get the right assistant to help me, I could rise to the challenge. I love to coach. I love a challenge and I love the opportunity to work with the girls. I guess you are never too old to come out of retirement.”
The Lady Bison bring back six letterwinners for the 2019 season including Lauren Coleman, Morgan Cheek, Anna Hale, Adrian Rowles, Alyssa Rowles and Bella Spingola.
“I have always leaned heavy on my returning letterwinners and seniors and this time is no exception,” Bailor said. “I want them to lead by example, by working hard at every practice, respecting their teammates, opponents, coaches and being mentors for the younger players. We want them to keep things positive at all times.”
Since Bailor already had a good working relationship with the girls as an assistant, the change in power hasn’t affected the girls at all. In fact, Bailor said they show up every day ready to work.
“I cannot say enough about this group of girls, since June they have been coming to the gym ready to work,” she said. “They are very coachable and they want to learn. They listen, the chemistry is good and they are having fun.
“I believe if you are not having fun you are not going to be successful. If you are having fun, you are working hard for success.”
Sucess is something that has been slow to come to the team in the last decade. The Lady Bison have struggled in the tough Mountain League, but hope to continue to right the ship under Bailor.
One thing that will help is the establishment of the junior high program.
“I believe that is the most important thing,” Bailor said. “This program will only help the high school program succeed. It gives our younger girls an opportunity to learn the skills and play the game before they reach the high school level.
“We have two new coaches in Kara Thorp and Annie Weaver who have done an excellent job so far. The junior high level is about perfecting the skills and learning the game it is not about the wins or losses.”
Until that program starts churning out varsity-ready players, Bailor will continue to work with her girls on every aspect of the game in practice.
“We are working on every aspect of the game, serving, hitting and passing, transitioning, coverage, etc.,” said Bailor. “We have had a couple of scrimmages and it has helped Coach (Kelly) Kaskan and I in seeing our weaknesses. We are going to work on every aspect of the game every day we step on the court. That is the only way we are going to get better.”
Bailor said the letterwinners along with underclassmen Paige Rhine, Lauren Ressler and Olivia Bender will see a bulk of the playing time, but that there are 3-4 more girls capable of cracking the varsity lineup as well.
“We have a solid group and there are 3-4 more girls that are close to making the varsity lineup,” Bailor said. “These girls are pushing each other to get better and that is a credit to them.
“To earn a spot on the court you have to come to every practice, match and give 110%. There is no time to be lazy or lack of effort. Their work ethic and effort has been everything we have asked of them. Coach Kaskan and I will always put the best players on the court.”
Bailor said one of the mainreasons she decided to take the head job was because Kaskan, who was the head coach of the Lady Bisons several years ago, agreed to help.
“One of the reasons I took this job was because of Kelly agreeing to assist me,” said Bailor. “She has a lot of experience in coaching, she assisted me while coaching in Curwensville and she was head coach in Clearfield prior to starting her family. She knows the game and she still plays the game. Her being a Physical Education teacher here at Clearfield she has the rapport and respect of the girls. She definitely is an asset to this program.”
Bailor and Kaskan have just one goal in mind for the girls, and that is to continue to get better every single day. The rest she says will take care of itself.
“I know that the program as struggled for a couple years, but I can attest that the girls that have played in this program and are still playing in this program work hard,” Bailor said. “My philosophy is that if you give 110% on the court during practice or during a match that is all a coach can ask for. The wins and losses do not define a team, it is the effort and the preparedness that does.
“My goal is to watch this team improve everyday, grow confidence and to compete. We are in a very tough conference. The Mountain League has some very good programs, so we will have our challenges, but I feel confident that we will give them our best effort every match.”
Clearfield opens the season on Sept. 5 at Bellefonte.
Roster
Seniors
*Lauren Coleman, Natalie Dennis, *Anna Hale, *Adrian Rowles, *Bella Spingola.
Juniors
*Morgan Cheek, Cassie Eamigh, Jessicarain Griffith, Madisyn Hess, Alexia Mick, Rachel Owens, Paige Rhine, *Alyssa Rowles.
Sophomores
Oilvia Bender, Grace McCracken, Lauren Ressler, Jade Welker.
Freshmen
Danna Bender, Alaina Fedder, Rylee Ogden, Morgan Sattesahn, Beth Struble, Jaycee Wood.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
5—at Bellefonte. 10—Huntingdon. 12—Penns Valley. 16—Curwensville. 17—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 19—at Central. 21—at Warrior Blast Tournament, 9 a.m. 23—Brookville. 24—Bald Eagle Area. 26—at Tyrone. 30—DuBois Central Catholic.
October
1—Bellefonte. 3—at Huntingdon. 8—at Penns Valley. 10—Philipsburg-Osceola. 15—Central. 17—at Bald Eagle Area. 21—at Curwensville. 22—Tyrone.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.