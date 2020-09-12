HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball program has been rebuilding for several years and the Lady Bison are hoping this is the year that they will break through.
Clearfield returns seven letterwinners in seniors Morgan Cheek, Cassie Eamigh, Rachel Owens and Paige Rhine. Also back are juniors Olivia Bender and Lauren Ressler, along with freshman Alaina Fedder.
“We have a nice group of letterwinners back this season and we are expecting many good things from them,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “We want them to continue to be leaders on and off the court, encourage our younger girls to work hard in practice, communicate and to push themselves to their fullest potential.
“These girls understand what Coach (Kelly) Kaskan and I are trying to do to have a successful program in Clearfield and they are willing to do what we ask of them.”
The Lady Bison have been working hard, and even harder, with the COVID-19 pandemic going on. The volleyball team has had to adjust the way it practices and cancelled its camps over the summer.
“The pandemic to be honest has been a nightmare,” said Bailor. “We had all intentions to start back in the gym in early April and then everything was shut down. We had to cancel volleyball camps and other activities they were planned.
“Coach Kaskan was able to put out a monthly calendar with various exercises, YouTube videos, and we even had them out playing in the sand at Witmer Park. So even though we have had obstacles, we have done our best and with that we made some progress.”
It helps that the team has a handful of seniors, who have all lettered and saw time on the varsity court the last few years.
“We have four seniors returning this season Morgan Cheek, Paige Rhine, Cassie Eamigh and Rachel Owens,” Bailor said. “They have all showed tremendous leadership roles.
“Morgan brings consistent positivity and work ethic. Cassie is a silent leader, she leads by example and she comes to practice every day and gives it her all.
“Rachel is a vocal leader, but she also a player that will play anywhere on the court that will best help the team be successful. Paige brings a lot of heart and soul to this team. She went down with a season-ending knee injury last season that put her out for her junior year in volleyball, but determination and hard work in the offseason rehabbing her knee, she is coming back stronger than ever.”
Rhine being healthy will give the Lady Bison most of their height this season, although the team does have several girls who have a better-than-average vertical leap.
“Having Paige back is going to be a huge help in the height department and we have some solid freshmen that will add height to the team, something we have not had,” said Bailor.
The team made a big improvement last season, falling in several matches by just points.
“Yes we are very pleased with the improvement we made last season,” said Bailor. “Coach (Kelly) Kaskan and I are preparing the girls to take one match a time.
“We feel if we come to practice every night and continue to work hard and learn, the on match nights we will come prepared and ready to fight. If we do that we will be successful. Our goal is to get better every time we are on the court.”
So far, Bailor is pleased with the effort she has seen from her team.
“We are seeing a lot of great solid work ethic, positive attitudes and intensity in practices,” she said. “Teamwork from our freshmen through to our seniors is something I have not seen in a few years. It’s very exciting and refreshing to see so many girls that our loving the game and are determined to get better every day and push each other for a starting position.”
Bailor said they are working on a lot, including getting better at the basics.
“We are working on correcting bad habits and creating solid skills and working on an offense/defense that will work for us,” she said. “We have had two scrimmages and that has helped us a lot on what we need to work on.”
Bailor said that the team doesn’t have set goals, but just wants to get better each match.
“Our main goal is to continue improving every time we step on the volleyball court, learn to play hard and be able to push each other to be successful,” she said. “Goals are nice and I could tell you we have set our sights on this and that, but our goals are simply to get better each match.”
Roster
Seniors
Morgan Cheek, Cassie Eamigh, Rachel Owens, Paige Rhine.
Juniors
Olivia Bender, Lauren Ressler, Kayla Reed.
Sophomores
Danna Bender, Alaina Fedder, Rylee Ogden, Abbie Moore, Morgan Sattesahn, Jaycee Wood.
Freshmen
Samantha Campolong, Zoah Mandel, Olivia Rowles, Addy Ruiz, Ruby Singleton, Anna Twigg, Olivia Uncles.
Schedule
September
14— at Tyrone. 15—Bellefonte. 17—at Huntingdon. 21—at Curwensville. 22—at Penns Valley. 24—Philipsburg-Osceola. 28—at West Branch. 29—Central.
October
1—at Bald Eagle Area. 5—at Brookville. 6—Tyrone. 8—at Bellefonte. 12—West Branch. 13—Huntingdon. 15—Penns Valley. 19—at DuBois Central Catholic. 20—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 22—at Central. 26—Curwensville. 27—Bald Eagle Area.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.