HYDE — Clearfield won more of the contested bouts Tuesday night, but Brookville took home the 36-32 win.
The Bison won four of the seven contested bouts and received two forfeits, while the Raiders scored four forfeits.
Up just 33-32 heading into the final bout, Brookville’s Nathan Taylor came away with a big win, defeating Oliver Billotte by a 6-2 decision.
Clearfield’s Evan Davis kicked off the match with a 15-2 major decision over Jared Popson.
The Raiders then received three straight forfeits at 113, 120 and 126.
The Bison’s Nolan Barr also got a forfeit, pulling the hosts to within 18-10 of Brookville’s lead.
Clearfield’s Justin Hand pinned Burke Fleming in 2:53 at 138 before Will Domico earned a forfeit to give the Bison a 22-18 lead.
They extended the lead when Karson Kline scored a 12-3 major decision over Coyha Brown.
Brookville clawed back to make it 26-24 when Wyatt Griffin pinned Wyatt Reorda in 31 seconds.
The Raiders got a forfeit at 172 to retake a 30-26 lead.
Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal pinned Ganen Cypher in 1:35 to give his team back a 32-30 lead.
The Raiders’ Bryce Rafferty downed Nick Domico 10-5 to make it 33-32, setting up Taylor’s big win.
Clearfield fell to 4-2 overall. The Bison host Punxsutawney on Friday.
Brookville 36,
Clearfield 32
106-Evan Davis (C) maj. dec. Jared Popson (B), 15-2. (0-4).
113-Cayden Walter (B) won by forfeit. (6-4).
120-Logan Oakes (B) won by forfeit. (12-4).
126-Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (18-4).
132-Nolan Barr (C) won by forfeit. (18-10).
138-Justin Hand (C) pinned Burke Fleming, 2:53. (18-16).
145-Will Domico (C) won by forfeit. (18-22).
152-Karson Kline (C) maj. dec. Coyha Brown (B), 12-3. (18-26).
160-Wyatt Griffin (B) pinned Wyatt Reorda (C), :31. (24-26).
172-Jackson Zimmerman (B) won by forfeit. (30-26).
189-Mark McGonigal (C) pinned Ganen Cyphert (B), 1:35. (30-32).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) dec. Nick Domico (C), 10-5. (33-32).
HWT-Nathan Taylor (B) dec. Oliver Billotte (C), 6-2 (36-32).