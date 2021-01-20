Justin Hand pin
Clearfield’s Justin Hand pins Brookville’s Burke Fleming in 2:53 in the 138-pound bout Monday at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium. The Bison dropped a 36-32 decision to the Raiders.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

HYDE — Clearfield won more of the contested bouts Tuesday night, but Brookville took home the 36-32 win.

The Bison won four of the seven contested bouts and received two forfeits, while the Raiders scored four forfeits.

Up just 33-32 heading into the final bout, Brookville’s Nathan Taylor came away with a big win, defeating Oliver Billotte by a 6-2 decision.

Clearfield’s Evan Davis kicked off the match with a 15-2 major decision over Jared Popson.

The Raiders then received three straight forfeits at 113, 120 and 126.

The Bison’s Nolan Barr also got a forfeit, pulling the hosts to within 18-10 of Brookville’s lead.

Clearfield’s Justin Hand pinned Burke Fleming in 2:53 at 138 before Will Domico earned a forfeit to give the Bison a 22-18 lead.

They extended the lead when Karson Kline scored a 12-3 major decision over Coyha Brown.

Brookville clawed back to make it 26-24 when Wyatt Griffin pinned Wyatt Reorda in 31 seconds.

The Raiders got a forfeit at 172 to retake a 30-26 lead.

Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal pinned Ganen Cypher in 1:35 to give his team back a 32-30 lead.

The Raiders’ Bryce Rafferty downed Nick Domico 10-5 to make it 33-32, setting up Taylor’s big win.

Clearfield fell to 4-2 overall. The Bison host Punxsutawney on Friday.

Brookville 36,

Clearfield 32

106-Evan Davis (C) maj. dec. Jared Popson (B), 15-2. (0-4).

113-Cayden Walter (B) won by forfeit. (6-4).

120-Logan Oakes (B) won by forfeit. (12-4).

126-Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (18-4).

132-Nolan Barr (C) won by forfeit. (18-10).

138-Justin Hand (C) pinned Burke Fleming, 2:53. (18-16).

145-Will Domico (C) won by forfeit. (18-22).

152-Karson Kline (C) maj. dec. Coyha Brown (B), 12-3. (18-26).

160-Wyatt Griffin (B) pinned Wyatt Reorda (C), :31. (24-26).

172-Jackson Zimmerman (B) won by forfeit. (30-26).

189-Mark McGonigal (C) pinned Ganen Cyphert (B), 1:35. (30-32).

215-Bryce Rafferty (B) dec. Nick Domico (C), 10-5. (33-32).

HWT-Nathan Taylor (B) dec. Oliver Billotte (C), 6-2 (36-32).

