After going down 9-3 after three innings to Bald Eagle Area in an elimination game in the District 5 12u all-star tournament, the Clearfield Little League team’s spirit was down.
But head coach Matt Peacock kept encouraging them to stay with it and after tying the game 9-9, Clearfield went on to score two runs in the seventh to take the 11-10 victory.
“They never gave up,” said Peacock. “All 12 kids kept their heads in the game all the time. It was a little nervewracking.”
Clearfield, which was designated as the visitors due to the coin flip, scored three runs in the first inning off Bald Eagle Area starter Luke Hasband.
Jayce Brothers reached on an error and moved to second on a single by Connor Peacock. Radek Albright doubled in Brothers, and Peacock scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Albright was plated on a RBI groundout by Ty Magnuson to make it 3-0.
The game stayed that way until the bottom of the second when BEA got its bats going against Clearfield starter Brothers.
Hayden Stimer singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, then came home on an RBI single by Drew Nagle.
Nagle was plated by a Grant Smith single before Smith came home on a single by Dawson Lomison to tie the game at 3-3.
Bald Eagle got one more run as Hasband singled home Lomison to make it 4-3.
Clearfield had the bases loaded in the top of the third, but left all three runners stranded.
BEA picked up right where it left off in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs, chasing Brothers from the game.
Landon Brady came on in relief for Brothers, allowing a single before getting the final out. But the damage was done and BEA led 9-3.
Clearfield finally got back on the board in the top of the sixth, scoring six runs off three different BEA pitchers to tie the game.
Jake Bloom led off with a walk before being erased from the base paths on a fielder’s choice by Noah Troxell.
A single from Brothers scored Troxell to make it 9-4. Peacock and Albright drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
An RBI single from Brayden Wills plated one of the runs, while J.T. Strishock smacked a two-run single into left to make it 9-7.
The biggest play of the game came with two outs as Owen Lykens hit a slow roller back to the pitcher. But the ball was mishandled, allowing two more runs to score and tie the game.
“We didn’t play our best game today, but we did enough to get the win,” said Peacock. “I’m proud of the kids for not giving up. A lot of teams will quit being down 9-3 like that. That last inning we were able to score six and tie it up.”
Clearfield regained the lead in the top of the seventh, as Peacock singled and came home on an Albright base hit into center.
Albright came home on a wild pitch to make it 11-9.
Connor Peacock headed out to the mound one final time for Clearfield, getting the first out off one pitch when Ripka hit a comebacker to him.
The next two batters reached on errors, but one was forced out on a fielder’s choice, which scored a run.
After a single by Stimer put runners on the corners, Peacock struck out the final batter on three pitches to give Clearfield the win.
“Jayce struggled a little bit and Landon was able to come in and kept the game under control for a few innings,” Coach Peacock said. “Then Connor came in and closed it out in the end.
“They played great,” Peacock said. “They battled back that inning. We kept telling them to keep focus and good things would happen and they did.”
Clearfield—11
Brothers p-3b-ss 5231, Peacock ss-p 2420, Albright cf-3b-cf 3322, Wills 1b 5111, Strishock rf-lf 4122, Scaife lf 1000, Magnuson 3b 2001, Schneck rf 1000, Lykens lf-rf 2000, Brady pr-cf-p 1000, Bloom 2b 3010, Troxell c 3100. Totals: 32-12-11-7.
Bald Eagle Area—10
Lomison cf-p 4222, Ripka ss-3b-p-cf 3100, Hasband p-ss 5022, Clark 1b 4001, Stimer c 4220, Johnson 2b 4110, Nagle lf 4232, Catherman 3b 1000, Price 3b-p-3b 2000, Parsons rf 0100. Totals: 34-10-12-8.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 300 006 2—11 12 6
Bald Eagle Area 045 000 1— 2 12 2
Errors—Peacock 2, Albright, Bloom, Brothers 2. Ripka 2. LOB—Clearfield 10, Bald Eagle Area 9. 2B—Albright. SB—Peacock, Lykens. HBP—Lykens, Troxell. Lomison.
Pitching
Clearfield: Brothers—2 2/3 IP, 5H, 9 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Brady—2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Peacock—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Hasband—4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. Price—2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Ripka—1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Lomison—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Peacock. LP—Lomison.