HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team remained undefeated with a 4-3 victory over visiting DuBois at the Bison Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Bison won all four singles matches and were defeated in their three doubles matches.
At No. 1 singles, Kylie VanTassel toppled the Lady Beavers’ Grace Askey, 6-1, 6-1. VanTassel forced Askey into several faults after the two pulled off several long volleys for points.
“Kylie played really well tonight,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence. “She’s been battling all year for us at the 1 spot. She’s really stepped up this year and all of the off season work is paying off.”
Lindsey Kerlin upended DuBois’ No. 2 Steph Juraez, 6-4, 6-1.
Kerlin had several nice serves and despite a close first game, easily won 6-1 in the second one.
“Lindsey started off a little slow but was able to bounce back to win,” Spence said. “She played well and was able to make the adjustments mid-game which is something we’ve been working on.”
Clearfield picked up another win at No. 3 singles as Ally Gaines defeated Olivia Reed 6-3, 6-4.
“Ally played great again today,” said Spence. “Ally has been playing better each match and is gaining her confidence back. She continues to play a key role in our teams success this season.”
At No. 4 singles, Peyton Reese toppled Lydia Dixon, 6-4, 6-4.
“Peyton fought back in the first set,” Spence said. “She was down 0-4 at one point and was able to come back and win 6-4, 6-4. She has a solid serve for a No. 4 player but we need to keep working on her first-serve accuracy and keeping that advantage.”
The Clearfield No. 1 doubles team of Kerlin and Gaines fell 8-4, while the No. 2 pairs of Katelyn Olson and Kendhyl Luzier were downed 8-1.
The No. 3 pair of Lauryn Kitchen and Kirstie VanTassel fell 8-5 to Clare Shaffer and Cassie Lanzoni.
“Overall, it was a great match with DuBois tonight and we’re happy to come out of it with the win,” Spence said. “We have been playing very well so far this season.
“With only a couple weeks left before districts, we are hoping to keep the momentum heading into playoffs.”
Clearfield improved to 7-0 on the season. The Lady Bison return to action on Tuesday, hosting Huntingdon.
Clearfield 4, DuBois 3
Singles
1. Kylie VanTassel, C, def. Grace Askey, D, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Steph Juraez, 6-4, 6-1.
3. Ally Gaines, C, def. Olivia Reed, D, 6-2, 6-4.
4. Peyton Reese, C, def. Lydia Dixon, D, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Askey-Juraez, D, def. Kerlin-Gaines, C, 8-4.
2. Rachel Kister-Olivia Reed, D, def. Katelyn Olson-Kendyhl Luzier, C, 8-1.
3. Claire Shaffer-Cassie Lanzoni, D, def. Lauryn Kitchen-Kirstie VanTassel, C, 8-5.