HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team won three tiebreakers on Thursday afternoon to defeat Elk County Catholic 7-0 at the Bison Sports Complex.
No. 1 singles player Ally Gaines, No. 3 singles player Kirstie VanTassel and No. 4 singles player Lindsey Kerlin all won their tiebreakers to help the Lady Bison improve to 6-3 overall.
Clearfield also won all three doubles matches after trailing in the final two.
“Every day is a new day with them,” said Clearfield head coach Garrett Spence. “We struggled a little bit in the doubles. They get a little antsy some times and they have some fun.
“They do get to a point some times where they talk about their ninth grade year and losing 6-0. Back then, they weren’t sure what they were doing some times.
“They are really starting to understand what they need to do to put the match away. It’s been a turn around for them and it’s great to watch.”
At No. 1 singles, Gaines won the first game easily 6-1. The second game with Elk County’s Sophie Neubert was tied at 6-6 before Gaines went on to win the tiebreaker 7-5.
“I’m very pleased,” Spence said. “She got to play the tiebreaker again. She has had a couple of those this year. The experience helps going into districts in a few weeks. It was good she got the win.”
At No. 2 singles, Kylie VanTassel toppled Marley Sorg 6-3, 6-4.
“She’s really improved,” said Spence. “It’s nice to have her as a No. 2 to match up against other teams. You know what you are getting with Kylie. She is a solid player. We’ve limited her mistakes this season and it has really shown on the scoreboard.”
Kirstie VanTassel went to tiebreaker at No. 3 singles, eventually defeating Grace Keyes 6-4, 6-6 (7-5).
“There is no quit in them,” Spence said of his team. “The other night Kirstie had a two and half hour match in Huntingdon. So, she is always battling.
“She makes mistakes and I tell her she is going to pay for those by having to play longer. And she’s finding that out. I’m glad she pulled it out.”
No. 4 singles player Lindsey Kerlin lost her first game 6-4 before rallying to win 6-2 and force another tiebreaker. She won that 10-7.
“Lindsey was behind,” said Spence. “She lost the first and came back. It was 6-2 in the second game and then she won the tiebreaker.
“I told her after the first game, ‘You don’t look tired at all.’ She didn’t. The girl does not get tired at all. I told her if she just kept playing, she’d win. That’s just how the match was going.
“It went to another tiebreaker and she was able to wear her opponent down and win the tiebreaker.”
At No. 3 doubles, Peyton Reese and Lauryn Kitchen rallied to defeat Alicia Kim and Lydia Anderson 8-5.
“Peyton and Lauryn have been playing well,” Spence said. “It’s hard because we don’t have a singles spot for them.
“They are 5 and 6 players, but it’s actually benefitting the team more that they can sit in there at No. 3 doubles and they’ve been pretty successful this year.
“Some of the depth we have this year is something we haven’t had the last two years. It’s really been helping the team overall.”
Gaines and Kylie VanTassel teamed up at No. 1 doubles, defeating Sorg and Keyes 8-4.
Kirstie VanTassel and Kerlin downed Dornisch and Anderson 8-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams were trailing, but rallied to win to give the Lady Bison the sweep.
Clearfield hosts Central on Monday.
Clearfield 7,
Elk County Catholic 0
Singles
1. Ally Gaines, C, def. Sophie Neubert, ECC, 6-1, 6-6 (7-5).
2. Kylie VanTassel, C, def. Marley Sorg, ECC, 6-3, 6-4.
3. Kirstie VanTassel, C, def. Grace Keyes, ECC, 6-4, 6-6 (7-5).
4. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Audrey Dornisch, ECC, 4-6, 6-2 (10-7).
Doubles
1. Gaines-Ky. VanTassel, C, def. Sorg-Keyes, ECC, 8-4.
2. Ki. VanTassel-Kerlin, C, def. Dornisch-Lydia Anderson, ECC, 8-5.
3. Peyton Reese-Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Alicia Kim-Anderson, ECC, 8-5.