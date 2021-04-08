HYDE — Like all other spring sports, the Clearfield boys tennis team lost its season in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Bison were set up with a lot of depth last year with 13 players on the roster, but unfortunately not everyone came back out this season.
Clearfield has just nine this season with three of them being freshmen, so head coach Scott Way says a lot will be expected of his four letterwinners in seniors Devan DeSantis and Seth Visnofsky and juniors Will Brickley and Isakk Way.
“The letterwinner group is not that big but has experience,” Way said. “I’m expecting big things from them. The experience they have is solid.”
Making things even tougher on a young team was the fact that they had some players involved in winter sports that had deep playoff runs.
“We haven’t had too much court time (in the preseason),” Way said. “That hampered us some in getting ready for the season.But there hasn’t been a whole lot of difference in years past.”
Luckily, the returning group provides a stable presence and gives Way plenty to lean on and work with.
“The kids respect me and the kids work well together which correlates into a good group of kids.”
The Bison will look to DeSantis and Way as their No. 1 and No. 2 singles players and hope that others breakout as the season progresses.
“Devan and Isakk will anchor the team,” Coach Way said. “Everyone else will fill in as we go along. Seth Visnofsky, Ryan Norman and Will Brickley, coming back after being out last year, are showing great potential.”
Freshmen Ethan Evilsizor and Braylen Way should also make an impact.
“Ethan is going to see some quality time,” Coach Way said. “Braylen Way, who has been at practices over the years, will fill in as needed. “I’m looking for these two to be at least No. 3 doubles when we play in District 9.”
Even with a younger team and a smaller roster, Coach Way believes the Bison can make an impact in District 9 this season.
“With the guys I have I feel like we have a great chance to do things in D-9,” he said. “I have a great group of kids that work hard at practice. My numbers are low, but everyone is working together to get better. They are having fun, and with Devan and Isakk leading the team everything will fall into place.”
Clearfield is 0-2 so far this season.
The Bison are back in action today, hosting Elk County Catholic.
Roster
Seniors
*Devan DeSantis, *Seth Visnofsky.
Juniors
*Will Brickley, Ryan Norman, *Isakk Way.
Sophomores
Jake Kendrick.
Freshmen
Ethan Evilsizor, Braylen Way, Ben Wrigelsworth.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
April
8—Elk County Catholic. 12—Brockway. 13—at Bradford 14—Tyrone. 20—Huntingdon. 22—Johnsonburg. 26—at DCC.
May
13—DuBois.
Matches begin at 3:30 p.m.