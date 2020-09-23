HYDE — The Clearfield’s girls tennis team sent its seniors out in style on Monday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex, sweeping Huntingdon 7-0.
The Lady Bison honored their four seniors — Ally Gaines, Kendhyl Luzier, Kirstie VanTassel and Kylie VanTassel, by letting them each play a singles match and then band together to represent the team’s two doubles spots.
Clearfield had little trouble winning all seven matches, quite the transformation from four years ago when the Lady Bison had gone through several new coaches and had trouble finding numbers.
Head coach Garrett Spence has been with the current seniors since their sophomore years. They took to learning the sport together.
Monday was the culmination of all that hard work, as all four seniors went out winners.
“All the seniors played great tonight,” said Spence. “I was able to get all four of our seniors in matches. It’s been great seeing their growth over the past four years. The effort and dedication they put in all year and all summer has been showing in the results this year.”
At No. 1 singles, Kylie VanTassel made quick work of Huntingdon’s Laine Albaugh, 6-1, 6-1.
VanTassel controlled the pace much of the match, keeping her opponent off her game with her hard-hitting serves.
At No. 2 singles, the lone underclassman to see action was regular Lindsey Kerlin, who upended Carly McKellop 6-0, 6-0.
Gaines also had a quick match at No. 3 singles, downing the Lady Bearcats’ Audrey Wilson, 6-0, 6-0.
Kirstie Van Tassel also dominated in her match at No. 4 singles, defeating Anna Weaver 6-0, 6-0.
Luzier was also a big winner at No. 5 singles, toppling Ada Stapleton, 6-0, 6-1.
For doubles, the VanTassel sisters paired up, defeating Albaugh and McKellop 8-2.
Luzier and Gaines also had a successful partnership, upending Wilson and Weaver 8-0.
“I’d like to thank all of our seniors and their families for the great memories and all of the help the past four years,” Spence said.
The Lady Bison now need to defeat Central at home on Sept. 29 to win the Mountain League title outright.
Clearfield, which improved to 9-0 overall, travels to Altoona this afternoon.
Clearfield 7,
Huntingdon 0
Singles
1. Kylie VanTassel, C, def. Laine Albaugh, H, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Carly McKellop, H, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Ally Gaines, C, def. Audrey Wilson, H, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Kirstie VanTassel, C, def. Anna Weaver, H, 6-0, 6-0.
5. Kendyhl Luzier, C, def. Ada Stapleton, H, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Ky. VanTassel-Ki. VanTassel, C, def. Albaugh-McKellop, H, 8-2.
2. Gaines-Luzier, C def. Wilson-Weaver, H, 8-0.