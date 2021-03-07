HYDE — The Clearfield swimming team qualified nine for the PIAA Championships Saturday, thanks to top-of-the-podium finishes at the District 9 meet at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium.
Clearfield boys Hunter Cline, Leif Hoffman, Mason Marshall and Nick Vaow and Lady Bison Danielle Cline, Charlise McSkimming, Josie Narehood, Emma Quick and Beth Struble all won individual events or were part of first-place relays to earn their trips to the PIAA Meet.
“There were some obstacles to overcome with some personnel that left the team, some people we were counting on. But every year I learn a new lesson and this team taught me a lesson ... next person up,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said.
“I was so proud of both teams, but in particular the girls team. I am so proud of that team for rising to the occasion. If you would have told me that five girls and four boys were going to states, I don’t know if I would have dreamt that. But they dreamt it.”
Cline, Hoffman, Marshall and Vaow started Saturday’s meet off with a bang, by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:43.12 to punch their tickets to the state meet. The foursome beat runner-up Brookville by nearly two seconds.
Quick was the next Clearfield swimmer to qualify when she beat runner-up Madeline Golier (Brookville) to the wall by over two seconds (2:28.60 to 2:31.07) in the 200 IM. Quick’s time was nearly four seconds faster than her seed time.
Hoffman was back on center stage next as the top seed in the boys 200 IM. He swam a 2:01.47 to beat his seed time (2:06.03) and runner-up and second seed Joda Fenstermacher (DuBois) by almost eight seconds.
Danielle Cline followed a few events later with a win in the 100 fly. The top seed in the event, Cline beat Brookville runner-up Ella Fiscus by over three seconds. Fiscus was the fourth seed.
Clearfield swept the 500 free early in Saturday’s second session. Hoffman, the boys favorite, pulled away from DuBois’ Isaac Wayne about halfway through the swim and cruised to a time of 4:49.84, touching over 10 seconds before Wayne. Hoffman also beat his seed time by nearly eight seconds.
The girls 500 was somewhat of a surprise as the second-seeded Narehood, whose seed time (6:05.47) was over 10 seconds slower than Brookville’s Emma Fiscus, demolished that time by 15 seconds with a winning swim of 5:50.42. Fiscus touched second in 5:58.34.
“The girls stunned me with a few upsets,” Morrison said. “We’re taking more girls to states than boys. I never in a million years would have dreamt that under the circumstances that I knew because we were missing some kids. But they’re beyond that now. They know they can do it.
The next Clearfield win came in the 100 breast in the day’s second-closest finish.
Marshall, the top seed in the event, led from start to finish but Brookville’s Bay Harper seemed to gain with every stroke down the stretch before the Bison sophomore held him off at the wall, 1:06.24-1:06.28. Marshall’s time was two seconds better than his seed time.
Clearfield’s final victory of the day came in the last girls race as Cline and Quick teamed with McSkimming and Struble for a convincing victory in the 400 free relay. The foursome swam the race in 4:01.04 to smash their seed time (4:08.23) and easily outdistance second-place St. Marys, which swam a 4:09.22.
Clearfield also had a couple near misses in its quest to land on the top of the podium.
Marshall beat his seed time in the 100 fly by almost two seconds, but was unable to overtake top-seeded Calvin Dooliitle (Brookville), who swam a 54.87 to beat the Bison by .8 of a second.
The Lady Bison 200 free relay of Cline, McSkimming, Quick and Struble were only .64 of a second behind Brookville’s winning foursome of Emma Fiscus, Ella Fiscus, Madeline Golier and Sadie Shofestall.
Nick Vaow also put up a strong performance in a second-place finish in the 100 back. Vaow beat his seed time by over two seconds, swimming a 59.52. But he wasn’t able to overtake DuBois’ top-seeded Joda Fenstermacher, who also bettered his seed time in a winning swim of 57.70.
The PIAA class 2A Swimming Championships are slated for March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School.