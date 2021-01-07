While Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola were set to begin their seasons beginning this Friday after the pandemic shutdown for athletics was lifted by Governor Tom Wolf.
However, Clearfield Athletic Director Robert Gearhart sent out an email on Thursday afternoon saying that all athletic events at the school would be suspended until at least Tuesday.
The Bison boys were to open with Tyrone on Friday night, playing at home at the same time the Lady Bison were to host Punxsutawney.
The Clearfield wrestling team was to participate in a tri-meet with Philipsburg-Osceola at DuBois.
The Mounties are still slated to begin their events this week with several rules in place to follow with COVID-19 restrictions.
P-O boys are slated to open on Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph’s Academy, beginning at 3 p.m. That game will be televised through St. Joseph’s online NHFS channel. A subscription is required.
The wrestling team heads to DuBois for one match only at 2 p.m.
The Lady Mounties open on Tuesday at Bellefonte.
No visiting fans will be allowed at the team’s away games. The Philipsburg-Osceola Athletic Department will update links on their Facebook and Twitter pages for the opposing team’s stream available to watch the events.
As for home games, all rostered players will be allowed two immediate family members to attend home games only.
When arriving at POHS for events, every patron must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperature screenings will be done when fans arrive prior to entry to the gymnasium.
No visiting fans are permitted.
All games, including the Mounties first home game against Bellefonte on Monday will be streamed live via the school’s NFHS channel.
A subscription is required, but will allow access to all NFHS games streamed by opposing teams as well.
Philipsburg-Osceola plans to stream all home games, including junior high, junior varsity and varsity this season.
A link can be found on the team’s page at pomounties.org under the Athletics tab.
The Mounties plan to honor their three seniors on Monday night.