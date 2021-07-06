CREEKSIDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville 14U All-Star softball team opened the Section 4 Tournament Monday evening at Creekside Field against West Suburban, the District 11 champ.
The game was a pitcher’s duel through three innings before West Suburban broke through for two runs in the fourth off Clearfield-Curwensville starter Daisy Wayland.
That was more than enough run support for Suburban starting pitcher Aubrey Ruddek, who fired a one-hitter to lead her team to a 6-0 victory.
Ruddek was perfect through 4 2/3 innings before Clearfield-Curwensville’s Sam Gardner hit a clean single to break up the bid for a perfect game. Ruddek gave up just the one hit and struck out nine in her 84-pitch performance.
“The few balls we hit they fielded,” Clearfield-Curwensville head coach Jay Siegel said. “We batted off (Clearfield high school varsity starting pitcher) Emma Hipps earlier today and I thought that would help us if we had to go against a hard thrower. But the girls said she had late movement on her pitches.
“I would never have expected this team to not score. And no team has ever won a game scoring zero.”
Wayland matched Ruddek for three innings, allowing only a first-inning single to Katie Scott, while retiring eight in a row.
But Suburban made some noise against Wayland in the fourth.
Wayland hit Scott with a 2-2 pitch to start the inning, then gave up a single to Ruddek.
Katie Ledwich followed with a double to plate Scott.
After an out and an intentional walk, Wayland hit Alexa Rudolph with a pitch to force in Ruddek to make it 2-0.
West Suburban added two runs in the fourth, neither of which were earned due to two Clearfield-Curwensville errors.
Scott had an RBI single, while Ruddeck added an RBI groundout.
Suburban tacked on two more in the top of the seventh thanks to a Ruddek RBI double and an RBI groundout from Ledwich.
Scott, Ruddek and Ledwich did nearly all the damage for West Suburban. The 2-3-4 hitters combined to go 7-for-11 with five runs scored and five RBIs.
The rest of the West Suburban lineup was just 1-for-19 against Wayland, who gave up six runs (only four earned) on eight hits. She walked one batter and struck out six.
“Daisy pitched a great game,” Siegel said. “I have no complaints with the game we got from her.”
Clearfield-Curwensville threatened to score in the bottom of the seventh.
After a groundout to start the inning, Teagan Harzinski reached on an error.
She was erased from the base paths on a fielder’s choice with Nat Wischuck reaching first base on the play.
Wischuck stole second base then took third as well when Suburban tried to pick her off.
But Ruddek was able to strand Wischuck at third by striking out the next batter to end it.
With the win, West Suburban advances to play host Marion Center in the winner’s bracket final today.
Clearfield-Curwensville slips to the loser’s bracket. It will play the loser of today’s contest Wednesday at 6 in an elimination game.
“Our backs are against the wall,” Siegel said. “We want to come back down Wednesday and hopefully win so we can get into the championship game on Thursday. That’s what we’re hoping for. “
West Suburban—6
Lynch ss 4100, Scott 3b 3331, Ruddek p 4222, Ledwich c 4022, Kusmick cf 4000, Kist rf 2000, Gmuca rf 1000, Rudolph 1b 2001, Hess lf 3010, Link 2b 3000. Totals: 30-6-8-6.
Clearfield-Curwensville—0
Houser ss 3000, Siegel 3b 3000, Harzinski 1b-2b-1b 3000, Wischuck cf 3000, Wayland p 3000, Hayward rf 1000, Gardner lf-2b 1010, McBride lf 1000, McCartney 1b 1000, Green 2b 1000, Uncles rf 1000, Butler c 2000. Totals: 23-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
West Suburban 000 220 2—6 8 1
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 1 2
LOB—West Suburban 6, Clearfield-Curwensville 2. 2B—Ledwich, Ruddek. HBP—Scott (by Wayland), Rudolph (by Wayland). IBB—Gmuca. SB—Scott 2, Lynch; Wischuck 2. WP—Wayland 2.
Pitching
West Suburban: Ruddek—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Clearfield-Curwensville: Wayland—7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Ruddek. LP—Wayland.
Time—1:37.